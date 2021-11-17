The Obelisk Awards honors businesses, nonprofits, and individuals, for their extraordinary support of arts and culture in North Texas. Philip and Rebecca Silvestri, Local Profile’s publishers, are serving as co-chairs of BCA’s 33rd annual Obelisk Awards this year!

Business Council for the Arts will present PATRON Magazine with the Arts Partnerships (Small) Award at this year’s Obelisk Awards, now in its 33rd year. PATRON Magazine was nominated by Ms. Nancy Cohen Israel and Founder, Publisher, and Editor-in-Chief, Terri Provencal, will accept the award.

Patron Magazine Editor-In-Chief, Terri Provencal.

PATRON Magazine is celebrating its 10th Anniversary with the October/November 2021 Issue and as a magazine dedicated to the visual and performing arts in North Texas the magazine from inception through the last decade has covered diverse voices in the arts from artists to arts patrons.

PATRON partners with many arts organizations throughout North Texas in editorial content, sponsorship, and the Noted section of the magazine that provides listings to manifold arts organizations and local art galleries. PATRON recognizes the value of business and arts partnerships as Terri Provencal notes “At PATRON, we greatly admire the dedicated individuals, business leaders, and corporations of North Texas that know life would not be complete without the arts.”

Dallas Arts District Executive Director, Lily Cabatu Weiss shares “PATRON Magazine is the contemporary voice of the arts, culture and design in Dallas and Fort Worth. This publication supports the cultural landscape of Dallas and through its thoughtful leadership and curation of cultural experience, PATRON propels the arts forward in the Dallas area and beyond.”

Obelisk Award nominator, Nancy Cohen Israel, states “PATRON Magazine is a constant champion for local arts organization, large and small. In its pages, the stories of artists, arts administrators and patrons who continue to shape North Texas’ cultural landscape, are told by writers who have themselves vast experience in working within the local arts community.”

PATRON Magazine is not only enriching North Texas residents, but the publication serves as an ambassador to Dallas. With its boutique hotel distribution, PATRON reaches many visitors to the city and enlightens them to the rich cultural offerings of the area.