Local Profile’s publisher Philip and VP of sales Rebecca Silvestri will co-chair the Business Council for the Arts 2021 Obelisk Awards, according to a BCA press release.

Rebecca said BCA contacted them because of Philip’s involvement in the organization for many years. She said the two are “very passionate about the arts.” As co-chairs, they will join BCA’s selection committee and help choose the award winners.

BCA’s Obelisk Awards recognize companies and leaders in business and the arts for their contributions to art and culture across North Texas. The awards have been around for 33 years.

Nominees can range from businesses, non-profit organizations and individuals in seven categories — business champion for the arts, arts education, distinguished cultural organization, arts partnerships, visionary non-profit arts leader, new initiatives and outstanding leadership arts institute alumnus.

The event consists of a luncheon and an award ceremony, Rebecca said. It was held virtually last year due to COVID-19. And it will be held virtually again this year on November 17.

“We still, with an abundance of caution, wanted to go ahead and make it virtual,” Rebecca said. “Plus, when you’re planning something, if you go from in-person to virtual, it’s a nightmare. But if you start off planning, ‘OK, it’s going to be virtual the whole time,’ it makes things a lot easier. And the whole point of hosting an event like this is to raise money for the charity. And so we didn’t want to have to incur any extra costs that we might then have to cancel and lose deposits.”

Raymond Nasher and other civic leaders founded BCA in 1988 at the Dallas Citizen’s Council’s request. The organization connects North Texas businesses, educational institutions and municipalities with local arts and culture. Its programs include Art at Work, Leadership Arts Institute, On My Own Time and corporate memberships. BCA also partners with Americans for the Arts to measure non-profit arts and cultural organizations’ economic impacts.

To nominate a person or business online, click here. Or you can send nominations via mail to: Business Council for the Arts, c/o Obelisk 2021 Co-Chairs, 8687 N. Central Expy., Suite 2131, Dallas, TX 75225.

Nominations are due by Friday, May 28 at 5 p.m. One organization can make multiple nominations.

“This is a year to truly celebrate the importance of arts and culture to our region, and to applaud those whose contributions are foundational in keeping this sector healthy,” BCA CEO Katherine Wagner said in the release.