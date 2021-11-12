Preparing Thanksgiving dinner is serious business. Like, an all-day activity. Do you need to give yourself a break from wrangling the turkey, snipping green beans or peeling potatoes (and an occasional finger) this year?
Here’s your ultimate guide to the best Collin County restaurants open on Thanksgiving and serving up the dinner your family will love.
These restaurants serving Thanksgiving takeout listed here are organized by city, so your whole family can enjoy the holiday this year, wherever you are!
Thanksgiving Dinner in Plano
Lockhart Smokehouse Plano
Where: 1026 East 15th Street, Plano, TX 75074
What’s for dinner: Order your Thanksgiving feast online now! Here’s the form you fill out. Once your order is placed, you will receive a call within 24-48 business hours to confirm your order. Full payment is required in order to secure your holiday order.
All food will come cold with heating instructions.
Main courses include:
- Whole Turkey: $79.99 (9-10 lbs. feeds 8-10)
- Prime Rib: $210 (6.5 lbs. feeds 8-10)
- Smoked Ham: $75 (7 lbs. feeds 8-10)
- Whole Brisket: $260 (10+ lbs. feeds 18-20)
Sides and desserts to choose from (½ pan feeds 8-10):
- Mac & Cheese: $40
- Smoked Cream Corn: $37.99
- Cheesy Potato Casserole: $37.99
- Green Bean Casserole: $37.99
- Peach Cobbler: $39.99
- S’mores Bread Pudding: $39.99
Order cutoff is Saturday, November 20 at 5 p.m. Pickup times are Tuesday, November 23 or Wednesday, November 24, both from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Capital Grille
Where: 7300 Dallas Parkway, Plano
What’s for dinner: The Capital Grille is offering only its Thanksgiving dinner sides as a to-go option for folks who already have the turkey covered.
The sides to-go package is $125, and includes:
- Brioche stuffing
- Housemade gravy
- Sam’s mashed potatoes
- Mashed sweet potatoes
- French green benas
- Cranberry-pear chutney
- Seeded rolls
If you’ve gotta have the whole thing, bird and all, you can book a dine-in reservation for Thanksgiving day at $43 per adult, and $15 per child.
Pre-order your sides today, for pickup November 24 or 25 with simple instructions to warm before serving.
Eatzi’s
Where: 5967 W Parker Rd, Plano
What’s for dinner: The online menu for Eatzi’s Thanksgiving takeout offerings this year is extensive! Want turkey? You have three varieties to choose from! Prefer a prime rib? You’ve got it!
With over 25 cheese platters, wines, breads, sides and desserts to create your dream Thanksgiving, you can’t go wrong.
Same-day orders CANNOT be accommodated. Re-heat instructions here.
The Keg Steakhouse
Where: 6101 W Park Blvd., Plano
What’s for dinner: Enjoy a 3-course Thanksgiving dinner with your choice of salad to start, traditional turkey entrée, and finish with Pumpkin Drizzled Cheesecake for $34 per person.
You cane celebrate around your table and place an order for takeout, or you can book your table for Thursday, November 25th.
Bonnie Ruth’s
Where: 2432 Preston Rd #340A, Plano
What’s for dinner: Bonnie Ruth’s is open to folks who would like to dine in on Thanksgiving Day. Reservation slots are available between 11 am and 3 pm, and a deposit is required.
For reservations, call 972-212-4339.
The upscale bistro is also offering a traditional Thanksgiving meal for takeout, served in reheat-friendly containers. You can expect a turkey dinner, with your choice of three sides, one order of bread, and a choice of chocolate, pumpkin or pecan pie.
See the full menu and order online now!
Takeout orders will be available for pickup the Wednesday before Thanksgiving between 4 pm and 6 pm. Pies and desserts available for pickup with pre-order. All Thanksgiving orders and desserts require a prepayment.
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse
Where: 5905 Legacy Dr, Suite A120, Plano
What’s for dinner: This Thanksgiving, join Del Frisco’s for a traditional holiday three-course menu featuring a Slow Roasted Turkey Breast, with all the trimmings, that serves 2-6 people.
You can dine in the restaurant (if you feel like dressing up for an unforgettbale experience) or if home is where you want to be, Thanksgiving Family Packs are also available to pick up to enjoy.
Family packs include the following.
Appetizers to choose one from:
- Butternut Squash Soup (maple mascarpone cream, toasted pumpkin seeds, Autumn spice)
- Harvest Salad (mixed greens, baby kale, goat cheese, walnuts, sun-dried cranberries, apples, warm bacon vinaigrette)
The entrée consists of:
- Slow Roasted Turkey Breast
- Apple Sausage Stuffing
- Mashed Duo Sweet Potatoes & Chateau Potatoes
- Hericot Vert
- Cranberry Relish
- Pan Gravy
Desserts to select one from:
- Pumpkin Cheesecake
- Pecan Pie a la Mode
Pre-order by November 23rd.
Seasons 52
Where: 7300 Lone Star Dr, Plano
What’s for dinner: Bring home a warm-and-serve family Thanksgiving Green Box to-go. This feast for the family serves 4-6 people, and costs $175.
This box features:
- Savory Pan Gravy
- Yukon Mashed Potatoes
- Brioche and Sage Stuffing
- Green Beans
- Mashed Butternut Squash
- Housemade Cranberry Relish
- Fresh Field Greens Salad
- Six complimentary Pumpkin Pie Mini Indulgences
Last day to pre-order from Seasons 52 is November 22. Pick up is on November 24. Re-heat instructions here.
Urban Crust
Where: 1006 E 15th St, Plano
What’s for dinner: Urban Crust is offering what they appropriately call the Supremo Package for Thanksgiving takeout! Here’s the form you fill out to make your order.
The Supremo Package serves 8-10 people costs $244, and includes:
- Roasted Turkey with Gravy,
- Chestnut Polenta Stuffing with Jimmy’s Italian Sausage,
- Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes,
- Green Beans al Forno,
- Cranberry Jalapeño Relish,
- Butternut Squash Soup,
- Baked Rosemary Focaccia
- Choice of one Dessert: Apple Pie, Strawberry Rhubarb Pie, Chocolate Chip Pecan Pie, or Pumpkin Chocolate bars
You can also order individual items a la carte if you don’t want the Supremo Package.
Orders are due on November 22, and must be picked up November 24 from 3-5pm. Confirmation is required on all orders.
Have questions? Contact Kali Gwin at kali@urbanrio.com or at 972.543.8911
Saltgrass Steakhouse
Where: 3320 Central Expy, Plano
What’s for dinner: The Thanksgiving Family Pack from Saltgrass is $79.99, and feeds four people, and it’s prepared and packaged cold to heat up at your convenience. Order online here.
Or if you want to come out to dine at Saltgrass in person, dine-in Thanksgiving Day dinner is only $19.99!
It includes the following:
- Roasted Turkey Breast
- Dressing
- Gravy
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes
- Green Bean Casserole
- Salad
- Cranberry Sauce
- Fresh Bread
Order while supplies last. To-Go Family Packs are available for ordering on 11/3 through 11/23 before 3PM. Pick up starts 3PM on 11/23 through 11AM on 11/25.
Thanksgiving Dinner in Frisco
Hutchins BBQ
Where: 6100 State Hwy 121, Frisco
What’s for dinner: Hutchins BBQ in Frisco taking orders for smoked turkey, ham and all our usual BBQ items and sides for the holidays. 5 lb. minimum on meats ordered for pick up. Call your location of choice to order. Pick up slots will fill fast!
Call to order in Frisco: (972) 377-2046
The Crest Bistro
Where: 6280 Highway 121, Frisco
What’s for dinner: The Crest Bistro is located inside the Crest INFINITI dealer in Frisco, but let us tell you — it’s the hidden gem of hidden gems. You’ll find out why!
Here’s what’s in stock for Crest Bistro’s Thanksgiving To-Go, based on how big your grand party will be!.
- For 4-6 People, 1/2 Turkey, 3 Sides, and 1 Pie for $100
- For 7-9 People: 1/2 Turkey, 5 Sides, and 1 Pie for $150
- For 10-12 People: 1 Whole Turkey, 5 Sides, and 2 Pies for $200
- For 13-15 People: 1 Whole Turkey, All Sides, and all 3 Pies for $250
Sides include your choice of:
- Cornbread and Rabbit Sausage Stuffing
- Sweet Potato Mash with Marshmallow and Chipotle,
- Green Bean Casserole with Porcini Mushroom and Crispy Onion
- Loaded Mashed Potatoes
- Asparagus with Pecan and Truffle Aged Cheese
- Cranberry Sauce with Gin and Juice
For pies, you can choose between:
- Malted Pecan Pie with Bourbon Whipped Cream
- Pear Pie with Red Wine and Rosemary
- Gluten-Free Coconut Pie with Grand Marnier, Meyer Lemon, and Mint.
Orders will be picked up at Crest Event Center on Nov. 24th at 3 PM! Submit your order via email to hstewart@vtaig.com.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
Where: 2440 Parkwood Blvd, Frisco
What’s for dinner: At Perry’s in Frisco, you can choose to dine in or order to go. If you dine in, it will be $45 per person, any time you reserve between 11 am and 9 pm on Thanksgiving Day.
If you choose to order takeout, you’ll be in a choice between dinner for one for $45, or a family-style dinner for $139, which feeds four people or more.
The food you can expect:
- Your choice of either butternut squash soup, or honey crisp apple salad with dried cherries, walnuts and maple syrup vinaigrette
- Smoked turkey breast with pan gravy
- mashed potatoes
- green bean almondine
- Sausage and sage dressing
- Cranberry relish
- Homemade bread
A special kids Thanksgiving entree plate is available for both dine-in or takeout for $15 (ages 12 and under).
Online pre-orders for takeout open on November 18, but you can call Perry’s and make your dine-in reservations now!
Cowboy Chicken
Where: 4984 Main St, Frisco
What’s for dinner: Feed your whole posse with the Cowboy Chicken Turkey Holiday Package! The package with all the fixins is $120. Or you can get the turkey only (whole is $50, or sliced is $60).
Holiday Packages feed 8 to 10 hungry guests and include:
- Signature wood fired turkey
- Twice baked potatoes
- Wild West sides
- Country-style stuffing
- Homestyle dinner rolls
- Scrumptious peach cobbler
Mudbugs Bar & Grill
Where: 8075 FM 423, Suite 120, Frisco
What’s for dinner: Looking for a Cajun twist to your traditional Thanksgiving dinner this year? Look no further than Mudbugs Bar & Grill in Frisco!
Here’s the grub you can expect (each dish must be ordered individually):
- Cajun fried turkey
- Cajun spiral ham
- Shrimp and corn chowder
- Chicken and sausage gumbo
- Red beans and rice
- Bread pudding with bourbon sauce
- Fried bread pudding with raspberry sauce
Mudbugs is now taking orders until November 22, so call (214) 494-2847 to place your Thanksgiving dinner order now.
Thanksgiving Dinner in McKinney
Local Yocal
Where: 213 N Tennessee St, McKinney
What’s for dinner: If you’re looking for the perfect Thanksgiving turkey, this is likely where you’ll find it. Make your selection between a fresh turkey or a smoked turkey, and decide whether you want it whole or just the breast.
Order you turkey here, and maybe throw in a festive assortment of other meats while you’re at it!
Make sure you specify your pick up date in checkout. Available November 20, 21, 23, or 24.
Hutchins BBQ
Where: 111 W Virginia St, McKinney
What’s for dinner: Hutchins BBQ is taking orders for smoked turkey, ham and all our usual BBQ items and sides for the holidays. 5 lb. minimum on meats ordered for pick up. Call your location of choice to order. Pick up slots will fill fast!
Call to order in McKinney: (972) 548-2629
Rye
Where: 111 W Virginia St, McKinney
What’s for dinner: Rye’s “Super Simple Thanksgiving” special is one of the best Thanksgiving dinner offerings we’ve seen!
First, the bird. For $65, order a farm-raised turkey that’s been brined by Rye to ensure it’s evenly seasoned throughout, and remains perfectly moist while roasting in your oven.
(Turkeys will come raw with a with a roasting pan and instructions.)
Pick whatever sides you want (all must be purchased separately.) Everything you order, from whipped mashed potatoes to cornbread stuffing, all comes with simple prep instructions. This goes for the festive bar cocktail kit too!
Order cutoff is Nov. 19 at NOON. Pick-up location is chosen by you at checkout for either Rye location in McKinney or Dallas. Pick-up is Nov. 24 from 12 pm to 4 pm.
Rick’s Chophouse
Where: 107 N Kentucky St, McKinney
What’s for dinner: Rick’s Thanksgiving dinner is an experience that your family will treasure for years to come. For $225, you’ll get the following feast:
- Charcuterie Board with Meats, Cheese, Fruit, Nuts, and Crackers
- Spinach Salad
- Smoked Turkey with Cranberry Sauce
- Classic Cornbread Stuffing
- Garlic Green Beans
- Sweet Potato Smashed Potatoes
- Choice of Pecan or Pumpkin Pie
After you make your dessert selection and add your Thanksgiving Dinner to the online cart, you can “Continue Shopping” to add a Blood Orange Martini or Spiced Apple Margarita kit.
Your order will come fully prepared with reheating instructions.
Place your order here. For any needed assistance placing your order, please email sales@rickschophouse.com.
You will select your pickup window on November 24th during checkout. Orders must be placed by 5pm on Friday, November 19th.
Saltgrass Steakhouse
Where: 2801 Craig Dr, McKinney
What’s for dinner: The Thanksgiving Family Pack from Saltgrass is $79.99, and feeds four people. It’s prepared and packaged cold to heat up at your convenience. Order online here.
Or if you want to come out to dine at Saltgrass in person, dine-in Thanksgiving Day dinner is only $19.99!
It includes the following:
- Roasted Turkey Breast
- Dressing
- Gravy
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes
- Green Bean Casserole
- Salad
- Cranberry Sauce
- Fresh Bread
Order while supplies last. To-Go Family Packs are available for ordering on 11/3 through 11/23 before 3PM. Pick up starts 3PM on 11/23 through 11AM on 11/25.
BONUS: Here’s a spot that offers vegan Thanksgiving dinner… AND it delivers!
Nature’s Plate
Where: 10233 E NW Hwy #432, Dallas
What’s for dinner: Nature’s Plate — a popular plant-based, meal preparation kitchen — is serving up Thanksgiving dinner to-go. Made from scratch using healthy ingredients, all meals are non-GMO, mostly organic and 100% vegan.
The Nature’s Plate’s Thanksgiving Roast is stuffed with savory vegetables and served with cheesy broccoli rice, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes and mushroom gravy (4 servings, $75). All meals are fully cooked and ready for reheating.
Don’t want to trek to Dallas on Thanksgiving? No worries! Nature’s Plate has made a $5 delivery option available in Dallas and to surrounding areas including Oak Cliff, Lewisville, McKinney, Frisco, Garland, Grapevine and Irving.
Order by Friday, November 19 at 7 pm for scheduled pick-ups on Tuesday from noon to 7 pm and Wednesday from 10 am to 3 pm.
For more information, menus and online ordering go to www.naturesplate.com or call 469-307-4217.
Want to bless someone else in need with Thanksgiving dinner? Here’s how!