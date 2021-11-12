Preparing Thanksgiving dinner is serious business. Like, an all-day activity. Do you need to give yourself a break from wrangling the turkey, snipping green beans or peeling potatoes (and an occasional finger) this year?

Here’s your ultimate guide to the best Collin County restaurants open on Thanksgiving and serving up the dinner your family will love.

These restaurants serving Thanksgiving takeout listed here are organized by city, so your whole family can enjoy the holiday this year, wherever you are!

Get Thanksgiving dinner from any of several local spots offering Thanksgiving takeout this year… Like Capital Grille in Plano!

Thanksgiving Dinner in Plano

Lockhart Smokehouse Plano

Where: 1026 East 15th Street, Plano, TX 75074

What’s for dinner: Order your Thanksgiving feast online now! Here’s the form you fill out. Once your order is placed, you will receive a call within 24-48 business hours to confirm your order. Full payment is required in order to secure your holiday order.

All food will come cold with heating instructions.

Main courses include:

Whole Turkey: $79.99 (9-10 lbs. feeds 8-10)

Prime Rib: $210 (6.5 lbs. feeds 8-10)

Smoked Ham: $75 (7 lbs. feeds 8-10)

Whole Brisket: $260 (10+ lbs. feeds 18-20)

Sides and desserts to choose from (½ pan feeds 8-10):

Mac & Cheese: $40

Smoked Cream Corn: $37.99

Cheesy Potato Casserole: $37.99

Green Bean Casserole: $37.99

Peach Cobbler: $39.99

S’mores Bread Pudding: $39.99

Order cutoff is Saturday, November 20 at 5 p.m. Pickup times are Tuesday, November 23 or Wednesday, November 24, both from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Capital Grille

Where: 7300 Dallas Parkway, Plano

What’s for dinner: The Capital Grille is offering only its Thanksgiving dinner sides as a to-go option for folks who already have the turkey covered.

The sides to-go package is $125, and includes:

Brioche stuffing

Housemade gravy

Sam’s mashed potatoes

Mashed sweet potatoes

French green benas

Cranberry-pear chutney

Seeded rolls

If you’ve gotta have the whole thing, bird and all, you can book a dine-in reservation for Thanksgiving day at $43 per adult, and $15 per child.

Book or pre-order here.

Pre-order your sides today, for pickup November 24 or 25 with simple instructions to warm before serving.

Eatzi’s

Where: 5967 W Parker Rd, Plano

What’s for dinner: The online menu for Eatzi’s Thanksgiving takeout offerings this year is extensive! Want turkey? You have three varieties to choose from! Prefer a prime rib? You’ve got it!

With over 25 cheese platters, wines, breads, sides and desserts to create your dream Thanksgiving, you can’t go wrong.

Same-day orders CANNOT be accommodated. Re-heat instructions here.

The Keg Steakhouse

Where: 6101 W Park Blvd., Plano

What’s for dinner: Enjoy a 3-course Thanksgiving dinner with your choice of salad to start, traditional turkey entrée, and finish with Pumpkin Drizzled Cheesecake for $34 per person.

You cane celebrate around your table and place an order for takeout, or you can book your table for Thursday, November 25th.

Bonnie Ruth’s

Where: 2432 Preston Rd #340A, Plano

What’s for dinner: Bonnie Ruth’s is open to folks who would like to dine in on Thanksgiving Day. Reservation slots are available between 11 am and 3 pm, and a deposit is required.

For reservations, call 972-212-4339.

The upscale bistro is also offering a traditional Thanksgiving meal for takeout, served in reheat-friendly containers. You can expect a turkey dinner, with your choice of three sides, one order of bread, and a choice of chocolate, pumpkin or pecan pie.

See the full menu and order online now!

Takeout orders will be available for pickup the Wednesday before Thanksgiving between 4 pm and 6 pm. Pies and desserts available for pickup with pre-order. All Thanksgiving orders and desserts require a prepayment.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Where: 5905 Legacy Dr, Suite A120, Plano

What’s for dinner: This Thanksgiving, join Del Frisco’s for a traditional holiday three-course menu featuring a Slow Roasted Turkey Breast, with all the trimmings, that serves 2-6 people.

You can dine in the restaurant (if you feel like dressing up for an unforgettbale experience) or if home is where you want to be, Thanksgiving Family Packs are also available to pick up to enjoy.

Family packs include the following.

Appetizers to choose one from:

Butternut Squash Soup (maple mascarpone cream, toasted pumpkin seeds, Autumn spice)

Harvest Salad (mixed greens, baby kale, goat cheese, walnuts, sun-dried cranberries, apples, warm bacon vinaigrette)

The entrée consists of:

Slow Roasted Turkey Breast

Apple Sausage Stuffing

Mashed Duo Sweet Potatoes & Chateau Potatoes

Hericot Vert

Cranberry Relish

Pan Gravy

Desserts to select one from:

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pecan Pie a la Mode

Pre-order by November 23rd.

Seasons 52

Where: 7300 Lone Star Dr, Plano

What’s for dinner: Bring home a warm-and-serve family Thanksgiving Green Box to-go. This feast for the family serves 4-6 people, and costs $175.

This box features:

Savory Pan Gravy

Yukon Mashed Potatoes

Brioche and Sage Stuffing

Green Beans

Mashed Butternut Squash

Housemade Cranberry Relish

Fresh Field Greens Salad

Six complimentary Pumpkin Pie Mini Indulgences

Last day to pre-order from Seasons 52 is November 22. Pick up is on November 24. Re-heat instructions here.

Urban Crust

Where: 1006 E 15th St, Plano

What’s for dinner: Urban Crust is offering what they appropriately call the Supremo Package for Thanksgiving takeout! Here’s the form you fill out to make your order.

The Supremo Package serves 8-10 people costs $244, and includes:

Roasted Turkey with Gravy,

Chestnut Polenta Stuffing with Jimmy’s Italian Sausage,

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes,

Green Beans al Forno,

Cranberry Jalapeño Relish,

Butternut Squash Soup,

Baked Rosemary Focaccia

Choice of one Dessert: Apple Pie, Strawberry Rhubarb Pie, Chocolate Chip Pecan Pie, or Pumpkin Chocolate bars

You can also order individual items a la carte if you don’t want the Supremo Package.

Orders are due on November 22, and must be picked up November 24 from 3-5pm. Confirmation is required on all orders.

Have questions? Contact Kali Gwin at kali@urbanrio.com or at 972.543.8911

Saltgrass Steakhouse

Where: 3320 Central Expy, Plano

What’s for dinner: The Thanksgiving Family Pack from Saltgrass is $79.99, and feeds four people, and it’s prepared and packaged cold to heat up at your convenience. Order online here.

Or if you want to come out to dine at Saltgrass in person, dine-in Thanksgiving Day dinner is only $19.99!

It includes the following:

Roasted Turkey Breast

Dressing

Gravy

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Green Bean Casserole

Salad

Cranberry Sauce

Fresh Bread

Order while supplies last. To-Go Family Packs are available for ordering on 11/3 through 11/23 before 3PM. Pick up starts 3PM on 11/23 through 11AM on 11/25.

Get Thanksgiving dinner from any of several local spots offering Thanksgiving takeout this year… Like Hutchins BBQ in Frisco!

Thanksgiving Dinner in Frisco

Hutchins BBQ

Where: 6100 State Hwy 121, Frisco

What’s for dinner: Hutchins BBQ in Frisco taking orders for smoked turkey, ham and all our usual BBQ items and sides for the holidays. 5 lb. minimum on meats ordered for pick up. Call your location of choice to order. Pick up slots will fill fast!

Call to order in Frisco: (972) 377-2046

The Crest Bistro

Where: 6280 Highway 121, Frisco

What’s for dinner: The Crest Bistro is located inside the Crest INFINITI dealer in Frisco, but let us tell you — it’s the hidden gem of hidden gems. You’ll find out why!

Here’s what’s in stock for Crest Bistro’s Thanksgiving To-Go, based on how big your grand party will be!.

For 4-6 People, 1/2 Turkey, 3 Sides, and 1 Pie for $100

For 7-9 People: 1/2 Turkey, 5 Sides, and 1 Pie for $150

For 10-12 People: 1 Whole Turkey, 5 Sides, and 2 Pies for $200

For 13-15 People: 1 Whole Turkey, All Sides, and all 3 Pies for $250

Sides include your choice of:

Cornbread and Rabbit Sausage Stuffing

Sweet Potato Mash with Marshmallow and Chipotle,

Green Bean Casserole with Porcini Mushroom and Crispy Onion

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Asparagus with Pecan and Truffle Aged Cheese

Cranberry Sauce with Gin and Juice

For pies, you can choose between:

Malted Pecan Pie with Bourbon Whipped Cream

Pear Pie with Red Wine and Rosemary

Gluten-Free Coconut Pie with Grand Marnier, Meyer Lemon, and Mint.

Orders will be picked up at Crest Event Center on Nov. 24th at 3 PM! Submit your order via email to hstewart@vtaig.com.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Where: 2440 Parkwood Blvd, Frisco

What’s for dinner: At Perry’s in Frisco, you can choose to dine in or order to go. If you dine in, it will be $45 per person, any time you reserve between 11 am and 9 pm on Thanksgiving Day.

If you choose to order takeout, you’ll be in a choice between dinner for one for $45, or a family-style dinner for $139, which feeds four people or more.

The food you can expect:

Your choice of either butternut squash soup, or honey crisp apple salad with dried cherries, walnuts and maple syrup vinaigrette

Smoked turkey breast with pan gravy

mashed potatoes

green bean almondine

Sausage and sage dressing

Cranberry relish

Homemade bread

A special kids Thanksgiving entree plate is available for both dine-in or takeout for $15 (ages 12 and under).

Online pre-orders for takeout open on November 18, but you can call Perry’s and make your dine-in reservations now!

Cowboy Chicken

Where: 4984 Main St, Frisco

What’s for dinner: Feed your whole posse with the Cowboy Chicken Turkey Holiday Package! The package with all the fixins is $120. Or you can get the turkey only (whole is $50, or sliced is $60).

Holiday Packages feed 8 to 10 hungry guests and include:

Signature wood fired turkey

Twice baked potatoes

Wild West sides

Country-style stuffing

Homestyle dinner rolls

Scrumptious peach cobbler

Mudbugs Bar & Grill

Where: 8075 FM 423, Suite 120, Frisco

What’s for dinner: Looking for a Cajun twist to your traditional Thanksgiving dinner this year? Look no further than Mudbugs Bar & Grill in Frisco!

Here’s the grub you can expect (each dish must be ordered individually):

Cajun fried turkey

Cajun spiral ham

Shrimp and corn chowder

Chicken and sausage gumbo

Red beans and rice

Bread pudding with bourbon sauce

Fried bread pudding with raspberry sauce

Mudbugs is now taking orders until November 22, so call (214) 494-2847 to place your Thanksgiving dinner order now.

Get Thanksgiving dinner from any of several local spots offering Thanksgiving takeout this year… Like Local Yocal in McKinney!

Thanksgiving Dinner in McKinney

Local Yocal

Where: 213 N Tennessee St, McKinney

What’s for dinner: If you’re looking for the perfect Thanksgiving turkey, this is likely where you’ll find it. Make your selection between a fresh turkey or a smoked turkey, and decide whether you want it whole or just the breast.

Order you turkey here, and maybe throw in a festive assortment of other meats while you’re at it!

Make sure you specify your pick up date in checkout. Available November 20, 21, 23, or 24.

Hutchins BBQ

Where: 111 W Virginia St, McKinney

What’s for dinner: Hutchins BBQ is taking orders for smoked turkey, ham and all our usual BBQ items and sides for the holidays. 5 lb. minimum on meats ordered for pick up. Call your location of choice to order. Pick up slots will fill fast!

Call to order in McKinney: (972) 548-2629

Rye

Where: 111 W Virginia St, McKinney

What’s for dinner: Rye’s “Super Simple Thanksgiving” special is one of the best Thanksgiving dinner offerings we’ve seen!

First, the bird. For $65, order a farm-raised turkey that’s been brined by Rye to ensure it’s evenly seasoned throughout, and remains perfectly moist while roasting in your oven.

(Turkeys will come raw with a with a roasting pan and instructions.)

Pick whatever sides you want (all must be purchased separately.) Everything you order, from whipped mashed potatoes to cornbread stuffing, all comes with simple prep instructions. This goes for the festive bar cocktail kit too!

Order cutoff is Nov. 19 at NOON. Pick-up location is chosen by you at checkout for either Rye location in McKinney or Dallas. Pick-up is Nov. 24 from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Rick’s Chophouse

Where: 107 N Kentucky St, McKinney

What’s for dinner: Rick’s Thanksgiving dinner is an experience that your family will treasure for years to come. For $225, you’ll get the following feast:

Charcuterie Board with Meats, Cheese, Fruit, Nuts, and Crackers

Spinach Salad

Smoked Turkey with Cranberry Sauce

Classic Cornbread Stuffing

Garlic Green Beans

Sweet Potato Smashed Potatoes

Choice of Pecan or Pumpkin Pie

After you make your dessert selection and add your Thanksgiving Dinner to the online cart, you can “Continue Shopping” to add a Blood Orange Martini or Spiced Apple Margarita kit.

Your order will come fully prepared with reheating instructions.

Place your order here. For any needed assistance placing your order, please email sales@rickschophouse.com.

You will select your pickup window on November 24th during checkout. Orders must be placed by 5pm on Friday, November 19th.

Saltgrass Steakhouse

Where: 2801 Craig Dr, McKinney

What’s for dinner: The Thanksgiving Family Pack from Saltgrass is $79.99, and feeds four people. It’s prepared and packaged cold to heat up at your convenience. Order online here.

Or if you want to come out to dine at Saltgrass in person, dine-in Thanksgiving Day dinner is only $19.99!

It includes the following:

Roasted Turkey Breast

Dressing

Gravy

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Green Bean Casserole

Salad

Cranberry Sauce

Fresh Bread

Order while supplies last. To-Go Family Packs are available for ordering on 11/3 through 11/23 before 3PM. Pick up starts 3PM on 11/23 through 11AM on 11/25.

Vegan? Nature’s Plate has got your vegan Thanksgiving dinner covered! And they’ll deliver, too.

BONUS: Here’s a spot that offers vegan Thanksgiving dinner… AND it delivers!

Nature’s Plate

Where: 10233 E NW Hwy #432, Dallas

What’s for dinner: Nature’s Plate — a popular plant-based, meal preparation kitchen — is serving up Thanksgiving dinner to-go. Made from scratch using healthy ingredients, all meals are non-GMO, mostly organic and 100% vegan.

The Nature’s Plate’s Thanksgiving Roast is stuffed with savory vegetables and served with cheesy broccoli rice, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes and mushroom gravy (4 servings, $75). All meals are fully cooked and ready for reheating.

Don’t want to trek to Dallas on Thanksgiving? No worries! Nature’s Plate has made a $5 delivery option available in Dallas and to surrounding areas including Oak Cliff, Lewisville, McKinney, Frisco, Garland, Grapevine and Irving.

Place your order here!

Order by Friday, November 19 at 7 pm for scheduled pick-ups on Tuesday from noon to 7 pm and Wednesday from 10 am to 3 pm.

For more information, menus and online ordering go to www.naturesplate.com or call 469-307-4217.

