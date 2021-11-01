What: “Koelsch Cares” Thanksgiving Food Drive

When: October 25th to November 19th, 2021

A staple of holiday tradition in the United States is undoubtedly the food.

With Thanksgiving around the corner (and soon after that, Christmas), it’s easy to take for granted just how much food we get to have on our tables — and how much food many families in our own community have to go without.

Here’s one way you get to help this season.

Koelsch Communities, a family-owned senior living company, is holding a food drive at its four Texas memory care communities: Meadowbrook, Arbor Hills, Saddle Brook, and Riverside Inn.

These senior communities are teaming up to collect canned goods for local non-profits and food banks before Thanksgiving. The Koelsch communities are looking for items such as: canned vegetables, soups and fruits, rice, baby formula, coffee, and any other non-perishable goods.

Here’s the full list of needed items:

Canned Meats

Canned Tuna and Salmon

Peanut Butter

Jelly (no glass)

Canned or Dry Soups

Canned Stews and Chili

Tea Bags

Coffee (ground no beans)

Canned Pasta

Canned Vegatables

Canned Fruit

Canned Pasta (Spaghetti “O’s”)

Hot and Cold Cereals

Rice

Cake Mixes

Pancake Mix

Syrup

Powdered Milk

Packaged Pasta (Macaroni & Cheese, etc.)

Juice Boxes

Canned Juices

Canned Beans

Spam

Canned Gravy

Granulated Sugar

Baby Food & Cereal (glass jars accepted)

Baby Formula (Enfamil/Similac)

Diapers

Granola Bars

Cereal Bars

Designated bins will be at each of these four DFW Koelsch communities for people to drop off their donations:

Meadowbrook Memory Care – 2300 Little Rd, Arlington, TX 76016

Arbor Hills Memory Care – 2625 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX 75075

Saddle Brook Memory Care – 9966 Legacy Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Riverside Inn Memory Care – 6621 N Riverside Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76137

“Residents and staff are delighted to be helping their community by collecting donations for local families in need,” said Robert Braley, executive director at Saddle Brook Memory Care. “Every year during the holidays we look for ways to give back, and I know with the help from the public we will be able to feed many families in North Texas.”

According to Forbes, an estimated one in nine people in the United States struggles with hunger. and given the tumultuous last year-and-a-half of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity during this holiday season will likely be exacerbated for many.

This Frisco non-profit shows that food insecurity is more common in Collin County than you may think.

“The food drive has really gotten team members, residents and family members into the giving spirit and we hope that it inspires others to do the same,” said Jamie Althaus, executive director at Meadowbrook Memory Care. “So, stop by one of the four locations with your canned goods and help us put smiles on the faces of people in our area.”