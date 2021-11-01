What: “Koelsch Cares” Thanksgiving Food Drive
When: October 25th to November 19th, 2021
A staple of holiday tradition in the United States is undoubtedly the food.
With Thanksgiving around the corner (and soon after that, Christmas), it’s easy to take for granted just how much food we get to have on our tables — and how much food many families in our own community have to go without.
Here’s one way you get to help this season.
Koelsch Communities, a family-owned senior living company, is holding a food drive at its four Texas memory care communities: Meadowbrook, Arbor Hills, Saddle Brook, and Riverside Inn.
These senior communities are teaming up to collect canned goods for local non-profits and food banks before Thanksgiving. The Koelsch communities are looking for items such as: canned vegetables, soups and fruits, rice, baby formula, coffee, and any other non-perishable goods.
Here’s the full list of needed items:
- Canned Meats
- Canned Tuna and Salmon
- Peanut Butter
- Jelly (no glass)
- Canned or Dry Soups
- Canned Stews and Chili
- Tea Bags
- Coffee (ground no beans)
- Canned Pasta
- Canned Vegatables
- Canned Fruit
- Canned Pasta (Spaghetti “O’s”)
- Hot and Cold Cereals
- Rice
- Cake Mixes
- Pancake Mix
- Syrup
- Powdered Milk
- Packaged Pasta (Macaroni & Cheese, etc.)
- Juice Boxes
- Canned Juices
- Canned Beans
- Spam
- Canned Gravy
- Granulated Sugar
- Baby Food & Cereal (glass jars accepted)
- Baby Formula (Enfamil/Similac)
- Diapers
- Granola Bars
- Cereal Bars
Designated bins will be at each of these four DFW Koelsch communities for people to drop off their donations:
- Meadowbrook Memory Care – 2300 Little Rd, Arlington, TX 76016
- Arbor Hills Memory Care – 2625 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX 75075
- Saddle Brook Memory Care – 9966 Legacy Dr, Frisco, TX 75034
- Riverside Inn Memory Care – 6621 N Riverside Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76137
“Residents and staff are delighted to be helping their community by collecting donations for local families in need,” said Robert Braley, executive director at Saddle Brook Memory Care. “Every year during the holidays we look for ways to give back, and I know with the help from the public we will be able to feed many families in North Texas.”
According to Forbes, an estimated one in nine people in the United States struggles with hunger. and given the tumultuous last year-and-a-half of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity during this holiday season will likely be exacerbated for many.
This Frisco non-profit shows that food insecurity is more common in Collin County than you may think.
“The food drive has really gotten team members, residents and family members into the giving spirit and we hope that it inspires others to do the same,” said Jamie Althaus, executive director at Meadowbrook Memory Care. “So, stop by one of the four locations with your canned goods and help us put smiles on the faces of people in our area.”