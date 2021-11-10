Twisted Root Burger Co. is finally bringing their hearty burgers, fries and fried pickles to downtown Plano! | Image courtesy of Twisted Root Burger Co.

More burgers and fries are coming to downtown Plano. Twisted Root Burger Co. is opening their downtown Plano location just in time for Thanksgiving!

In the space previously occupied by Hub Streat, this new burger joint will serve all of their fan favorites, including:

, made with Texas beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. The Freshman 15, made with smashed fries, melted cheddar cheese, a fried egg and bacon.

A newer additions to the menu include:

, with a fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, bread and butter pickles, and a creamy garlic-lemon slaw. The Millionaire, an open-faced burger with aged-cheddar, truffle aioli, garlic mushrooms, bacon, dark beer sauce and crispy onions.

Twisted Root’s burgers can be ordered with beef, a Texas Wagyu patty, a buffalo patty, chicken, turkey or game meat. Diners can also opt for a veggie patty on any of their burgers.

Beef patties can be swapped out for chicken, turkey or even veggie patties | Image courtesy of Twisted Root Burger Co.

Or, they can try the Vegabond, a vegan patty comprised of black beans, brown rice, chickpeas and quinoa, topped with pickled red onions, sriracha and avocado.

In addition to hearty burgers, diners can also enjoy cocktails like the Tiki-Rita, which is Twisted Root’s take on a margarita, containing Sailor Jerry spiced rum, and the Twisted Mule, made with ginger beer, fresh lemon, tea syrup and Deep Eddy vodka.

In the downtown Plano location, diners can play games like cornhole, or watch sporting events on large television screens. Guests can also rent the space out for parties and events.

Twisted Root is set to open Monday, November 22.

Twisted Root Burger Co. 1212 14th St, Plano. Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.