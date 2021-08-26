Hub Streat was known for its spacious patio, hearty burgers and iconic pizza varieties | Via Facebook/Hub Streat

Another restaurant has shut its doors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hub Streat, a popular downtown Plano bar and restaurant has closed after four years.

“We were so very fortunate to have built countless friendships and memories that we will always cherish,” read a message posted on Hub Streat’s Facebook and Instagram pages. “Sadly, along with many of our friends and neighbors, we too have closed our doors.”

The restaurant was known for serving cold beers, wings, burgers and pizza varieties, including their signature elote pizza. They also had a spacious patio where guests could play cornhole, watch the big game or hear live music.

At the time of writing, Collin County and Tarrant County have not officially reinstated mask mandates in restaurants and other businesses, however, Dallas County is currently waiting on a court ruling to determine if they can reinstate mask mandates.

In other COVID-related news, the Plano Balloon Festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row, due to COVID-19 concerns.



Also, The Texas State Fair plans to offer COVID-19 vaccinations with incentives this year.