GAPco is bringing several of its signature pizzas to Richardson, including the delicious pesto sciutto | Image courtesy of Greenville Avenue Pizza Company

A Lower Greenville favorite is now serving up slices in Richardson. Greenville Avenue Pizza Company, better known by its customers as GAPco, opened this Monday on the strip on the Northwest corner of 75 and Beltline. This marks the third GAPco location, and its biggest one yet.

The new GAPco spans across 3,700 square feet with an indoor/outdoor bar and a 1,200 square foot patio. This Richardson location offers all of their signature pizzas, including the buffalo chicken, with wing sauce and ranch, chicken, celery and carrots; the Mexican pizza, with ground beef, poblano peppers, red onions, roma tomatoes, jalapeño cilantro and cheddar; and the vegan, with no cheese, marinara, grilled eggplant, spinach, artichoke, green olives, garlic and oregano.

Diners can order pizzas by the slice, in 12-inch or 16-inch pies, in calzone form, or on a cauliflower crust.

In addition to signature pies, GAPco also offers wings | Image courtesy of Greenville Avenue Pizza Company

Additionally, diners can enjoy, wings, salads, pastas, toasted ravioli and meatball sliders. Diners can order pastas in gluten-free versions for an additional cost. On weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the restaurant offers a lunch special, in which diners can order a one-topping slice, a small salad and a drink for $10.

GAPco’s Richardson pizza shop is located by Lockwood Distilling Co., Communion and Monkey King Noodle Co.



Greenville Avenue Pizza Company. 520 Lockwood Drive, #200, Richardson. Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

