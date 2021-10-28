Working from home is nice, but getting out of the house is even nicer. And over in Allen’s Watters Creek Shopping Center, a new park is offering an escape for both you and your dog. Mutts Cantina has opened their third dog-centered park in Allen, offering two large spacious play areas for big dogs and small dogs, and a bar for their pawrents.

The long-anticipated Mutts Cantina is finally open in Watters Creek in Allen | Image courtesy of Mutts Canine Cantina

Fur babies and their owners can access the park with a day pass, a month-to-month pass or an annual membership. Within the park, parkgoers can enjoy free wi-fi and trust park rangers who keep the park orderly for the pups and provide water. If your dog likes to roll around in the mud, Mutts has dog washing stations onsight, that way your fur baby can leave the park as clean as they arrived.

Mutts Cantina has two separate play areas for big dogs and small dogs | Image courtesy of Mutts Canine Cantina

“We’re so excited to grow the Mutts brand, open our doors to the Allen community and become the city’s newest hub for socializing, eating and drinking while treating Allen’s four-legged locals to the same pleasures,” said Pavan Shree, MUTTS Canine Cantina’s Allen franchisee in a statement. “Located in Watters Creek resort-style, mixed-use development, we hope that the new outpost will attract the shoppers and residents in the nearby lofts who are already the regulars at the commercial hotspot.”

Treats for the pup! Mutts Cantina offers the most decadent dog treats you’ve ever seen. | Joanna May

And treats for the human! Mutts also offers food and cocktails. | Image courtesy of Mutts Canine Cantina

Humans can enjoy a variety of cocktails at the bar, including Mutts’ signature frozen barkarita, as well as their original chicken sandwich and fried pickles. Not to mention, Mutts is a great place to mingle with other pawrents.

Mutts Canine Cantina is now open! | Joanna May

Mutts Canine Cantina. 1070 Watters Creek Blvd, Allen. Dog park open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Cantina open 3 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

