If you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond, look no further, here’s the only list you need.

This weekend promises music festivals, Instagram-able experiences, amazing food to be eaten, open air markets to peruse, and plenty of other great things to do this weekend in Dallas and beyond.

Keep reading for the 10+ best things to do in Dallas this weekend (and beyond), followed by even more of the best things to do this weekend. There’s a lot!

Festival at the Switchyard

When: November 6, from 11 AM to 10 PM

Where: Historic Downtown Carrollton

Admission: FREE

The Festival at the Switchyard in Carrollton is back after skipping a year… and it’s going to be better than ever. We highly recommend this in our things to do this weekend in Dallas and Collin County! | Courtesy of the City of Carrollton

After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, Carrollton’s premier (and family-friendly) big event Festival at the Swtchyard is back in person this year! It’s definitely a highlight among things to do this weekend in Dallas.

This Saturday, enjoy incredible shows, fantastic food vendors, and bring your kids… there’s some really cool entertainment for them, too! Here’s what you can expect:

Amazing concerts spanning genres

Rides and carnival games

Local food and artisan vendors

A chance to win a custom guitar

Did we mention that it’s all FREE?

Read more on why we love this event!

Farmer’s Table 2021 at Heritage Farmstead Museum

When: Nov. 6, from 6 pm to 9 pm

Where: 1900 West 15th Street, Plano, Texas

Admission: Grab tickets here!

Picnic tables will adorn the historic site of the Heritage Farmstead Museum in anticipation of a lovely, local four-course meal prepared with locally-sourced ingredients and served by Plano ISD junior and senior FFA members. Beer, wine and a signature cocktail will be served by parent volunteers.

Not only will it be an unforgettable experience for you and those closest to you, but it will also raise money to support the Plano FFA Friends & Family and the Heritage Farmstead Museum. Guests will enjoy live music and may also bid on some amazing prizes available in our silent auction.

Reserved tables are available for 4, 6 or 8 guests.

Market at The Star

When: Nov. 6, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Ford Center at The Star | 9 Cowboys Way, Frisco, TX

Admission: FREE

Making your list of things to do this weekend in Dallas that involve getting your Christmas shopping done? The Market at The Star is hard to beat.

This FREE outdoor market takes you shopping through a curated array of fashio, home decor, and other quality goods… all in the heart of The Star! Get acquainted with 40+ vendor booths at the Gaylord parking lot, and admire all that Cowboys Way has to offer. And bring your kids; there are engaging activities for them too!

Sanitized Comedy Showcase

When: Nov. 6, from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Where: 1400 Summit Ave., Ste E, Plano, TX

Admission: Grab tickets here!

Ready for some laughs? This family-friendly stand-up comedy show will feature some of the best comedians from the Dallas Fort Worth area. Performers such as Peng Dang, Zack Sprung, Eddie Trevino, & Lia Bia will be at their funniest, and at their squeaky-cleanest just for the littles!

This event is also raising funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Take on the Tough Mudder Mud Run

When: Nov. 6-7

Where: True Grit Ranch, Granbury, TX

Admission: Grab tickets here!

The Tough Mudder in Dallas is one of those great things to do this weekend in Dallas if you love a challenge.

Now’s your chance to become a “Mudder,” if you’re up to the physical challenge! Tough Mudder has come to Dallas, taking place this weekend at True Grit Ranch in Granbury. It’s one of the most challenging (but rewarding!) things to do this weekend in Dallas.

Participants (or “Mudders” as they’ll be known) get to tackle famous obstacles such as Everest and Mudderhorn, while the Mighty Mudder course will be available for kids ages 8 – 12, and the Mini Mudder for kids ages 5 -7. The whole family is welcome to this endurance-building, fun-filled event — and it’s all for a good cause.

A group of 14 active duty military members, veterans and their spouses (mostly from Goodfellow AFB in San Angelo) will be raising funds to support veteran care and mental health programs as part of the Infinite Hero Honor Challenge. The 10-hour endurance survival event involves a series of mental, physical and survival missions on and off the Tough Mudder course.

Check out the F.R.I.E.N.D.S Experience (and sit on THE couch!)

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano, TX

Admission: Grab tickets here!

The FRIENDS couch at Central Perk is coming to Plano!

They don’t know that we know they know we know. But we do, and we’re so excited that The FRIENDS Experience has officially arrived in Plano!

Prove your a true fan and so get the Instagram-ready shot with your best friends (or your lobster).

This immersive experience will run through January 17, 2022 at the Shops at Willow Bend. Tickets are on sale now!

Read more of our geeking out about this exhibit and all it has to offer!

The Troubador Festival in Celina

When: Nov. 6 – 7

Where: Old Celina Park | 12670 Farm to Market Road 428, Celina, TX

Admission: Grab tickets here!

George Strait once crooned, “I was a young Troubadour when I rode in on a song.

And I’ll be an old Troubadour when I’m gone.” In the spirit of pure country, come hear the best of what the local Texas country music scene — and what the local Texas BBQ scene! — has to offer at the Troubador Festival in Old Celina Park. This is one of the things to do this weekend in Dallas and Collin County that sounds like a match made in heaven!

Grab your tickets quick!

Hear Renée Fleming perform with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra

When: Nov 5 at 7:30 pm, and Nov 7 at 3 pm

Where: The Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center | 2301 Flora St., Dallas, TX

Admission: Grab tickets here!

Star soprano Renée Fleming is coming to Dallas!

Looking for things to do this weekend in Dallas that involve dressing up a bit? Pulitzer Prize-winner Kevin Puts’s work The Brightness of Light — inspired by letters of American artist Georgia O’Keeffe to her husband Alfred Stieglitz — will see its Dallas premiere this weekend. This “magnificent musical portrait of life in the American Southwest” will headline star soprano Renée Fleming and baritone Rod Gilfry.

Watch the Galleria raise its Christmas tree

Where: Galleria Dallas, center court

When: Nov. 7-10

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! The holiday season begins at the Galleria Dallas with the traditional raising and decoration of the country’s tallest indoor Christmas tree. A crew of 50+ works round-the-clock to set up Dallas’ most iconic holiday tree in grand fashion.

Check out the time-lapse we did last year to see the treat your in for!

Celebrate ArtCentre Plano’s 40th Anniversary!

When: November 6, at 7:00 pm

Where: ArtCentre Plano | 902 East 16th Street, Plano, TX

Admission: Grab tickets here!

Grab your leg-warmers and shoulder pads (and perm your hair, if you dare!) and come celebrate the ArtCentre of Plano’s 40th Anniversary!

This 80s-themed party in Historic Downtown Arts District of Plano will feature an art auction of includes beautiful works of art contributed by outstanding artists from throughout North Texas, and dynamic speakers who see and value the connection between art and community… just like ArtCentre Plano has for four decades!

Even more great things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Queen Tribute: Queen Legacy at Legacy Hall

Nov 6 | Legacy Hall, Plano

Grab tickets

North Dallas Toy Show

Nov 6 | Dallas Events Center, Farmer’s Branch

More info

SZA

Nov 7 | South Side Music Hall, Dallas

Sold out show, but secondary market tickets are available (Stubhub, SeatGeek, etc.)

Cars & Coffee

The monthly Cars & Coffee event is one of the most diverse car shows in North Texas. Totally free for car enthusiasts and coffee lovers!

Nov 6 | Duino Coffee, McKinney

More info

Event Flags of Honor Ceremony

A field of over 1,000 3′ x 5′ American Flags will express gratitude to veterans and first responders, hosted by the Plano Rotary Club. This ceremony opens a week of events and remembrance in honor of Veterans Day.

Nov 6 | Red Tail Pavillion, Plano

More info