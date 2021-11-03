Every year, the Business Council for the Arts (BCA) honors businesses, municipalities, nonprofits, and individuals who support North Texas artists and the arts & culture scene in exceptional ways. This year’s Obelisk Awards will celebrate the continued connection between commerce and culture that BCA strives to cultivate in North Texas.
(The 33rd annual Obelisk Awards will be presented on Wednesday, November 17 at the Fairmont Dallas. Tickets and sponsorship information can be found here.)
Meet the four North Texas artists whose talents are bringing the 2021 Obelisk Awards to life this year!
North Texas Artist #1 – Polly Gessell, glass artist
Polly will craft a bespoke Obelisk Award for each of this year’s honorees, showcasing her signature sandblasting technique of creating layered textures on glass with stunning effect. Polly’s 12 exceptionally crafted works are underwritten by the Craig and Kathryn Hall Foundation.
North Texas Artist #2 – Zeke Williams, artist/writer
The 2021 Obelisk Awards graphics are comprised by detail of Athor/Laurentia, 2019, by local Dallas artist Zeke Williams, represented by Erin Cluley Gallery. Zeke is an artist, writer for Glasstire, and currently an MFA candidate from Texas Christian University.
North Texas Artists #3 and #4 – Joanna Ridgway and Roberta Rast Smith, June Blount
Joanna Ridgway, Managing Director & Head of Southwest Region at Santander Bank will give a special presentation, accompanied by Roberta Rast Smith on fiddle. The duo — known professionally as June Blount — perform Celtic, Bluegrass, classic, and contemporary hits. The duo also provides music education opportunities in Dallas.
Did you know Local Profile’s publishers are co-chairing the BCA 2021 Obelisk Awards?