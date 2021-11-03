It’s time to start planning your Christmas decor! If you’re looking to shop local this holiday season, here’s a list of local stores and Christmas markets to fulfill all your holiday decor and christmas gift needs.

On this list you’ll find local stores that specialize in local artisan wares and Christmas decorations to add seasonal cheer to any room in the house. Also included are the best local Christmas markets happening in November and December.

You’ll find Christmas decorations and holiday decor in every color at Holiday Warehouse in Plano | Courtesy of Holiday Warehouse on Facebook

1. Shop Christmas Decor at HOLIDAY WAREHOUSE

The 30,000-square-foot showroom continues to be the go-to for thousands of stylish décor gems you won’t find anywhere else (at least not in the Dallas area). Toymaker Brian Kidwell, known for making gifts for Bill Gates and the Japanese Royal Family, creates an exclusive line of one-of-a-kind, high-end Santa collectibles for the shop (prices start at $999). Need to brush up on your decorating skills? Hands-on classes in bow and wreath making are available (starting at $25) plus Christmas tree and garland demonstrations (starting at $45).

Holiday Warehouse are well-known for being the best place in Plano to shop for Christmas decorations but they also do holiday decor year around for every season.

2819 W. 15th Street, Plano

Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5p.m.

holidaywarehouse.com

“Comfy Cozy Are We Lumberjack” Wreath by The Wreath Shop in Prosper | Courtesy of The Wreath Shop on Facebook

2. Shop Christmas Decorations at THE WREATH SHOP

As the name suggests, anyone looking for a flocked winter pine wreath, bedazzled pine cones, red garland and crazy polka-dot ribbon already knows about the creative possibilities of this online-only shop. Want to cover the tree with pink, glittery ornaments shaped like peppermint candy? They can make that happen too. Local pickup available.

The Wreath Shop offers beautiful Christmas wreaths as well as fun themed wreaths for other seasons such as spring and fall. But they don’t limit themselves to just wreaths, online you’ll also find christmas decorations too.



450 Industry Way, Ste. 10, Prosper

Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

thewreathshop.com

3. Shop local at HOLIDAZE & GIFTS

The Christmas decoration selection in this family owned gift shop can feel a bit random at times, but that randomness also feels special when browsing through quirky Santa figurines, stockings and handcrafted Hanukkah ornaments. Check out the 2021 limited-edition Mark Roberts fairies to add a touch of whimsy to any space.



3400 Preston Road, Ste. 200, Plano

Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

holidazeandgifts.com

4. Shop local at PLANO CHRISTMAS MARKET

Plano Christmas Market is a fun and free event that showcases handmade holiday decor and gift items made of fabric, wood, ceramic, and glass. Other exhibitors have jewelry and clothing for adults and children, along with candles and soaps. There will also be a wonderful selection of salsas, jams, nuts, and dips for gifts or holiday parties. In addition, Collin County seniors will stock the Hip Hip for Gray booth with a variety of crafts including quilts, baby items, ornaments, and more!



Saturday, November 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, November 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

6701 Coit Road, Plano

plano.gov/1060/Plano-Christmas-Market

5. Shop local at MISTLETOE MARKET

’Tis the season for a little S&S: Shopping and Santa! The boutiques and restaurants in historic downtown Plano will offer holiday sales and promotions. We’re told the Grinch and a cast of “Christmas characters” will be in attendance, so keep your selfie stick nearby.

Participating in this special christmas event in Downtown Plano are:

1418 Coffeehouse

Better than Sex: A Dessert Restaurant

Georgia’s Farmers Market

Hub Streat

La Foofaraw

Lockhart Smokehouse

Lyla’s: Clothing, Decor, and More

Sweet Home Bath and Body

The Morehouse Salon:

event1013 (hosting specialty vendors)

Feathered Nest

Rail Station Studios

EBESU Robata & Sushi

Urban Rio:

Urban Crust

XO Coffee & Bistro

Starbucks (Wreath Making Class w/ Michael Hamilton @ 2pm)

December 11 from noon to 6 p.m. and December 12 from 11 to 5 p.m.

1013 E. 15th Street, Plano

visitdowntownplano.com

Shop local at ‘Neath The Wreath Christmas Market by Junior League of Collin County

6. Shop Christmas decor and gifts at ‘NEATH THE WREATH BY JUNIOR LEAGUE OF COLLIN COUNTY

As the largest fundraiser for the Junior League of Collin County, the ‘Neath the Wreath Holiday Gift Market (Christmas market) has helped fund educational and community projects and programs by raising more than $4 million in revenue over the last 25 years.

The four-day Christmas market hosts over 13,000 shoppers and over 125 merchants each year from throughout Texas and beyond. ‘Neath The Wreath features the best in unique holiday and home decor, ladies’ clothing, accessories, gifts, jewelry, children’s items, gourmet food, and more.

If you’re looking for Christmas decorations and Christmas gifts, ‘Neath the Wreath is the must-attend event of the season!

November 11 through 14

Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center, 777 Watters Creek Boulevard, Allen

jlcollincounty.org/fundraisers/ntw/

7. Shop local at JPIIHS CHRISTMAS BAZAAR

Enjoy shopping with your favorite local vendors. You can find holiday decor, Christmas gifts, jewelry, women’s clothing, food, kids’ toys and clothing and so much more!

November 10

John Paul II High School 900 Coit Road, Plano

johnpauliihsbazaar.com

Holiday Mercatino at Eataly Dallas

8. Shop local food at HOLIDAY MERCATINO at Eataly Dallas

Through the holiday season, Eataly Dallas is bringing the ultimate Italian holiday mercatino experience. Overflowing with the best culinary gifts from Italy, our festive mercato features our curated selection of themed gift baskets, hundreds of fluffy panettone cakes (sweet cakes made according to centuries-old traditions with the highest quality ingredients from northern Italy) and housemade holiday desserts.

But we’re not stopping there—pick up giftable treats from Italy that can be packed into customized gift baskets, plus artisanal cheeses, salumi, regional wine, truffles, and more for an unforgettable gift.

Eataly Dallas at NorthPark

www.eataly.com/us_en/holiday-market

9. Shop Christmas decorations at DECORATOR’S WAREHOUSE

This Christmas Wonderland features over 60,000 sq. ft. of beautiful holiday decor, including over 130 styles of pre-lit trees and 25 large themed areas full of everything you need to decorated for the holidays!

3708 West Pioneer Pkwy Arlington, TX 76013

Monday-Saturday 10am-6pm; Sunday 11am-6pm

decoratorswarehouse.com

Texas Christmas Decorations from Christmas Lawn Decor in Carrollton

10. Shop local at CHRISTMAS LAWN DECORATIONS

Holiday decor doesn’t stop at your front door, everyone knows that to really get into the holiday spirit, you need holiday decor for your lawn! At Christmas Lawn Decorations in Carrollton you’ll find everything from complete holiday scenes to santas, trees, angels and stars, and, of course, speciality Texas-themed holiday decorations!

4211 Charles St., Carrollton, TX 75010

christmaslawn.net

More options to shop local for your holiday decor

Balsam Hill

Balsam Hill is the leading provider of artificial Christmas trees, with items boasting of the highest level of realism and sophistication.

820 W Stacy Rd 144 1, Allen, TX 75013

balsamhill.com

Allen Christmas Light Installation Pros

Installation starts at $299.

allen-christmas-lights.com

At Home

Chain retailer offers a huge selection to suit all budgets.

Shop local at these locations:

– 2704 Central Expy, Plano, TX 75074

– 5540 TX-121, Plano, TX 75024

athome.com

The Christmas Light Emporium

Online retailer of LED Christmas lights Christmas lights and Christmas decorations

3368 Garden Brook Dr, Dallas, TX 75234

thechristmaslightemporium.com

The Christmas Shoppe & More

Christmas decorations to match everyone’s style, as well as unique gifts for friends and family.

2960 E Southlake Blvd #100, Southlake, TX 76092

thechristmasshoppesouthlake.com

This story first appear in our 2021 November/December edition of Local Profile magazine.