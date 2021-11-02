This past September, the Plano Symphony Orchestra was gifted a $410,000 donation from Tammy and Charles Miller. This marks the largest single donation from an individual in the history of the Plano Symphony Orchestra.

The grant will be allocated toward several new initiatives, including four years salary for the new assistant conductor position, for which the PSO will announce a national audition process, a $50,000 Matching Gift Challenge for the 2021-2022 Season, $50,000 in new technology and ticketing system/donor management system upgrades and $50,000 to fund additional strings for Orchestra concerts; and $60,000 to underwrite the PSO’s 2022-2023 40th Anniversary Season.

From left: Charles Miller, Maestro Hector Guzman and Tammy Miller | Image courtesy of Plano Symphony Orchestra

“All too often, nonprofits can only focus on managing their day-to-day business and not dream about the future because funding is always so challenging,” said Charles Miller in a statement. “Tammy and I wanted to make a gift that would potentially transform the PSO. We have been huge champions of Maestro Guzman and what he has accomplished over the years to build this fine orchestra. He and I have talked for some years about adding an Assistant Conductor to the Orchestra. We are confident the artist he chooses for this position will help augment the musical growth of the organization.

“The PSO’s sound will also be enhanced with the addition of more string section players and allow Hector to select more complex works for the orchestra to perform, which will certainly help as we work to expand our audience reach in the community.”

Charles serves as the Board of Directors of Blue Wolf portfolio companies Pharmaceutical Strategies Group LLC, The Mulch and Soil Company, Novo Building Products, and Petrosmith LLC. Tammy is the Education chair for the Plano Symphony Guild.

The 2022-2023 season will mark the PSO’s 40th anniversary, also marking Maestro Hector Guzman’s 40th year as the orchestra’s director. To honor this milestone, the Millers’ gift will underwrite the PSO’s 40th Anniversary Season and a performance of Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, in C minor, known as the Resurrection Symphony, which requires a full orchestra, choir, as well as soprano and contralto soloists

“The Board of Directors of the Plano Symphony Orchestra are extremely grateful for the Miller’s visionary support,” said Marion Brockette, President of the Plano Symphony Orchestra in a statement. “Thanks to the Millers’ generosity, we envision a transformational impact on our programs and services. We will continue building our commitment to the growing North Texas arts community as a place for all to come and enjoy great music.”

