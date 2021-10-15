On Wednesday, November 17, Andy Smith will be honored at the 33rd annual Obelisk Awards hosted by Business Council for the Arts as the Business Champion for the Arts, an award recognizing a single business leader for their long-term commitment to arts and culture. North Texas is fortunate to have Andy Smith because of his dedication to promoting the betterment of our city and state.

Andy Smith, Director, Giving & Volunteering at Texas Instruments

Personally, and professionally, Andy Smith is one of our region’s strongest advocates for arts and culture. Mr. Smith is the Director of Giving and Volunteering for Texas Instruments (TI) and is the Executive Director of the TI Foundation.

His work there aims to build strong communities within TI’s major site communities, primarily Dallas their headquarters, by investing in education, human services, racial equity and arts. Mr. Smith’s impact is greatly furthered by dedicating his own time and talent to local arts and culture organizations, which are a key component to thriving communities. A short list of his very active local service includes the Dallas Education Foundation, Dallas Theater Center (DTC), Dallas Thrives, Commit Advisory Council, Dallas Assembly and SMU Dedman College Executive Board. Additionally, he and his husband, Paul von Wupperfeld, chaired the 2021 Dallas Symphony Gala.

Andy Smith especially advocates for the importance of art and theater, and DTC proudly nominated him for this award. They said, “By championing the work of the theater, as well as other local arts organizations, Andy has ensured that, through TI’s generosity, the companies continue to thrive and create innovative work that both reflects the community and brings it together.”

Thanks to Andy Smith, DTC survived the pandemic, supported in large part because of his incredible fundraising efforts the year before as chair of DTC’s Centerstage (along with his husband, Paul von Wupperfeld). Mr. Smith’s total commitment and collaboration made the 2019 annual gala the company’s most successful ever. He will continue to make a long-term impact on the organization as he fulfills his third three-year board term.

Andy Smith’s impact reaches other organizations too. Through the TI Foundation, he brings together arts leaders from around the community, hosting regular luncheons (pre-pandemic) for the organizations’ leaders, along with the Communities Foundation of Texas and PNC Bank. Jeff Woodward, Managing Director of Dallas Theater Center, shares that these gatherings have created an unprecedented level of collaboration, and Mr. Smith inspires new business support for the arts. Andy Smith believes that “the arts are a key building block of a strong community. Having a thriving arts scene helps connect us and is among our greatest assets to keeping North Texas a vibrant place to live and work.”

The 2021 Obelisk Awards Co-Chair Philip Silvestri says, “Now more than ever, collaboration is a catalyst for creativity in both business and arts. It an honor to recognize Andy as the Business Champion for the Arts, rightly deserved!”

THE 2021 OBELISK AWARDS

The Obelisk Award honors businesses, nonprofits, and individuals, for their extraordinary support of arts and culture in North Texas.

Philip and Rebecca Silvestri, publishers of community-connecting magazine Local Profile, serve as co-chairs of BCA’s 33rd annual Obelisk Awards.

Presenting sponsors of the 2021 Obelisk Awards are Nancy A. Nasher + David J. Haemisegger.

Collector level sponsors are Capital One and Neiman Marcus Group.

Aficionado level sponsors are American Airlines, The Ann and Gabriel Barbier-Mueller Museum, Atmos Energy, Baker Botts LLP, The Beck Group, Bourland Octave Management, Comerica Bank, Corgan, Fisher & Phillips, Gensler, HALL Group, Haynes and Boone LLP, Holland & Knight LLP, Jackson Walker LLP, Jones Day, Local Profile, Maintenance, Inc., McGrath Family Charitable Fund, NorthPark Center, Oncor, Parkland, PepsiCo, PwC, PZP BizConnect, RealPage, SMU | Meadows School of the Arts, Tolleson Wealth Management, UNT, UT Dallas, UT Southwestern Medical Center, and Texas Instruments.

Catalyst level sponsors include the AT&T Performing Arts Center, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership – TWU.

Advocate level sponsors includes Andy Smith and Paul von Wupperfeld and Appreciator Sponsors include Albert Outdoor Advertising, Charles W. Eisemann, and Southwest Airlines. The 2021 Obelisk Award Media sponsors are Local Profile and Patron Magazine, and Design sponsor is Banowetz + Co.

Recipients of the Obelisk Award receive an original artwork created by Dallas glass artist Polly Gessell, underwritten by the Craig + Kathryn Hall Foundation. J Crawford Construction Systems, LP underwrites the photography. The 2021 Obelisk Awards graphics are a detail of Athor/Laurentia, 2019 by local Dallas artist Zeke Williams, represented by Erin Cluley Gallery.

Sponsorships, tickets, and donations in recognition of the honorees and BCA programs can be purchased at www.ntbca.org/the-obelisk-awards.

BUSINESS COUNCIL FOR THE ARTS

Business Council for the Arts encourages, inspires, and stimulates businesses and municipalities to support the arts in the workplace, in education, and in the community. We are a connector between commerce and culture. Our programs bring wellness and equity into the workplace through the arts, develop next-generation business leaders for arts boards, inject creativity into work teams, measure the economic impact of the arts in North Texas, and enrich arts organizations with business best practices.

Contact us at bca@ntbca.org for more information, or visit our website at www.ntbca.org.