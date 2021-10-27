What: Hunger Bugs Me! Book Reading

When: Nov 13, 2021, at 10 AM

Where: NTFB Perot Family Campus – 3677 Mapleshade Lane, Plano, TX

Admission: Tickets are FREE, but you must have one ticket for every child in your party to attend!

The North Texas Food Bank is proud to launch a new children’s book for early readers called Hunger Bugs Me!

Set in the beautiful Jan’s Garden at the NTFB’s Perot Family Campus, the story features playful bugs who find out that their friend, Butterfly, is hungry. Determined to help, they jump into action and work together to make sure that no other bug goes without food.

In celebration of the book, the Food Bank is excited to have a special reading in the garden on November 13th. Tickets are free and available at ntfb.org/gardenpartyreading

Join North Texas Food Bank for this special book reading on Nov. 13!

Showcasing friendship and compassion, this book will create a conversation about the issue of hunger and allow young readers to gain an understanding of how they can be a part of the solution.

The book sparks ideas to help engage children in a discussion about this complicated issue.

Want to order a book? Visit ntfb.org/hungerbugsme. Each book purchase at $30 will help provide 90 meals for our neighbors facing hunger. The site also features downloadable resources to help talk to your kids about the issue of hunger in our community.

This book was made possible thanks to the generosity of the Richard and Mary Templeton Foundation.

Local Profile is the proud media sponsor of the North Texas Food Bank Hunger Bugs Me! Book reading.

Plano Mayor John Muns pitched in with 80 high school students in support of NTFB!