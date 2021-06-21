On Friday, newly-elected Plano Mayor John Muns joined 80 high school students from the mayor’s summer internship program at the North Texas Community Bank for Community Service Day.

Mayor Muns wasn’t alone. Councilmembers Rick Grady and Julie Holmer along with Deputy City Manager Greg Rushin spent the day with other NTT DATA volunteers sorting food and packaging dry goods — about 17,326 pounds of food — for more than 1,100 bags, which will provide 14,438 meals to North Texas families.

They also thanked all the companies and nonprofits who helped to support the program, including NTT DATA for sponsoring Community Service Day. The company presented a $25,000 check to the North Texas Food Bank.

“It is exciting to have the opportunity to work alongside our summer interns for this Community Service work day,” Mayor Muns said. “Giving back to our community to help our underserved is a great investment for all involved. My hope is that today’s event inspires these students to be life-long servant leaders.”

Students seemed inspired in the photographs by John Edwards below.

Intern Kirti Moteka said she was excited to work alongside the newly-elected Plano mayor and her fellow interns, according to the June 21 press release. Moteka is a rising senior at Plano East Senior High and works in government affairs at the City of Plano.

“Giving back is great, but when we get to roll up our sleeves next to our mayor, it’s even more meaningful and memorable,” Moteka said. “It’s awesome to see everyone come together and make such a difference in just a few hours!”