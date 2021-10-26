To keep up with the rapidly growing pediatric population in North Texas, Children’s Health just broke ground today on the highly anticipated expansion to their Children’s Medical Center Plano campus.

Front row – Employee Christina Contreras, Patient Kadence Washington (age 4), her grandma Deondriea Way, Employee Devin Heath.

Second Row – Dr Brad Tate, Vanessa Wall, Senior Leader; Brent Christopher, President of the Foundation; Michael Dardick, Plano Board Chair.

Third Row – Ed Heffernen, Children’s Health Board Chair and Christopher Durovch, CEO of Children’s Health – breaking ground on a new wing at the Plano Hopsital.

Sixteen years ago, on October 26, Children’s Health broke ground on its Plano campus to build the first pediatric hospital north of Dallas. Throughout the last decade, Children’s Medical Center Plano has grown alongside a pediatric population that outpaces the nation in growth.

Despite an extensive network of providers that work to serve the needs of the community, Children’s Health has seen the average number of patient families increase year-over-year, with many families traveling to the Dallas campus to receive specialty care not currently available in Plano. This expansion will offer the families of Plano, and its surrounding communities, the opportunity to receive world-class, critical and tertiary care closer to home.

Rendering of the planned expansion on Children’s Medical Center in Plano.

Expansion plans for Children’s Medical Center Plano include the addition of a seven-floor, 300,000-square-foot tower housing expanded specialty care programs such as cardiology, oncology, gastroenterology, orthopedics and neurology, among others.

The new tower, which will nearly double the size of the hospital facility, will increase the total number of available beds from 72 to 212 and is expected to be complete by the beginning of 2024.