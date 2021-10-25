Medical City Frisco’s emergency department has been honored the last two years with parent company HCA Healthcare’s prestigious Unit of Distinction Award for Excellence in Emergency Nursing, placing the Frisco facility in the top 5% of 186 hospitals nationwide | Image courtesy of Medical City Frisco

The Texas Department of State Health Services has officially designated Medical City Frisco as a Level III Trauma Center. This facility offers immediate emergency care for several needs and ailments on a 24-hour basis.

In order to receive a Level III Trauma Center designation, the facility must follow and adhere to standards established by the American College of Surgeons. A Level III Trauma Center must be able to provide prompt assessment, resuscitation, emergency operations, intensive care and stabilization of injured patients.

Medical City Frisco offers 24-hour, in-house coverage by ER physicians and anesthesiology, plus rapid availability of surgical specialists including general, neuro, orthopedic and trauma, Continuing education for nursing and trauma teams and an active community outreach program and coordination of prevention efforts.

“We have been operating at this higher level for more than a year,” said Medical City Frisco CEO Patrick Rohan in a statement. “This accomplishment reflects our ongoing investment in and commitment to providing excellent emergency and trauma services for our community. Designation as a Level III Trauma Center is another reason Medical City Frisco is the destination of choice for healthcare excellence in Frisco.”

In addition to their new designation, Medical City Frisco is currently undergoing a $91 million expansion which will consist of adding 36 new beds in a new patient tower. The expansion is slated for completion by December 2022.

Learn more about Medical City’s new Frisco tower development project here.

Also, read up on Medical City McKinney’s efforts to conserve bee populations.