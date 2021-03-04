Medical City Frisco — literally — broke new ground for a $91 million patient tower on Friday, according to a Feb. 26 press release from MCF.

The new patient tower will be two stories high and 118,481 square feet. It will add 36 patient beds to give the facility a total of 97. MCF is part of Medical City Healthcare’s over $1.1 billion initiative to expand, improve and add technology to its hospitals.

The tower’s expected completion is December 2022. MCH approved the project in 2019 before hospitals saw major bed shortages due to COVID-19. But MCH authorized the project because MCF saw over 3,900 admissions and 15,000 emergency room visits.

“Medical City Frisco continues to see an increasing number of patients year over year due to the growth of the Frisco community and surrounding cities that Medical City Frisco supports,” Emily Harris, MCF public relations director, said.

But Harris said construction of the tower will not interfere with MCF’s regular operations.

“The patient tower is currently detached from our main hospital building, and when construction is complete, will be adjoined to the main hospital building by a sky bridge connector,” Harris said.

The tower will also include a “healing environment,” comfortable amenities, 300 parking spaces, and sizable waiting areas and patient rooms.

The addition follows MCF’s $54 million, 150,000 square foot medical office building. Opened in June 2020, the facility is “home to a brand new state-of-the-art” ambulatory surgery center, Harris said. The medical office building started construction on Feb. 27, 2019, according to an MCF press release.

MCF currently has 61 patient rooms, 11 operating rooms, a biplane cardiac catheterization lab and office space for high-level specialists. It offers emergency, cardiovascular, and women’s services, and neurological, spine, orthopedic, and robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgeries.

“We are proud to be part of and continue to invest in the Frisco community, which continues to grow at a phenomenal pace,” Patrick Rohan, MCF CEO, said in the release. “Anticipating future community needs helps keep our neighbors healthy and advances our mission to the care and improvement of human life.”