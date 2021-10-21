Have fun with your family this weekend with several fall activities, live music, art exhibitions, and more! Exercise junkies can even take advantage of a free workout class and discounted gear. You’ll definitely find something fun to do this weekend, so keep reading!

5 fun things to do this weekend! (10/21) 12

To Do This Weekend #1: Fall Festival at The Village at Allen

Saturday, October 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Head over to the Fall Festival at The Village at Allen for crafts, games, an obstacle course, a costume parade, and more! All children 11 and under get a free pumpkin to take home. There will be refreshments and music for you to enjoy while you celebrate fall.

5 fun things to do this weekend! (10/21) 13

To Do This Weekend #2: Adriatica Pumpkin Patch

Sunday, October 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Take your family to the Adriatica Pumpkin Patch, where there will be pumpkin painting, a petting zoo, face painting, and of course, a pumpkin patch. The event will be behind Harry’s at the Harbor.

Adriatica Village | 6602 Mediterranean Dr., McKinney

5 fun things to do this weekend! (10/21) 14

To Do This Weekend #3: Tribute to The Eagles

Saturday, October 23 at 8 p.m.

Listen to Desperado – The Premier Eagles Tribute perform fan favorites live at Lava Cantina. Get General Admission tickets to be right in front of the stage or purchase a table to get a more laid back experience. For tickets, grab them here.

Lava Cantina | 5805 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

5 fun things to do this weekend! (10/21) 15

To Do This Weekend #4: Free Pilates Class

Sunday, October 24 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Get sweating in this free pilates class at Fabletics Legacy West! Shop in the store after the class and get a discount off your purchase. Register here.

Fabletics Legacy West | 7400 Windrose Ave. #B120, Plano

Bug out at Autumn at the Arboretum as a fun thing to do this weekend! This year’s theme? Bugtopia!

To Do This Weekend #5: Autumn at the Arboretum

Available all weekend

Celebrate autumn at the Southwest’s favorite fall festival! There will be over 90,000 pumpkins, gourds, squash, and more all across the garden. The nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village will have 20-foot-tall pumpkin houses, insect topiaries, and a maze. Don’t miss out on Collin County’s favorite autumn activity!

(We have more details about this year’s Autumn at the Arboretum here!)

The Dallas Arboretum | 8535 Garland Rd., Dallas

More Things To Do

Go see the amazing Immersive Van Gogh exhibit and experience a unique way of viewing art! You’ll be surrounded by 500,000 cubic feet of projections displaying Van Gogh’s iconic work and get great photo opportunities. You can also buy a yoga package or a date package to enjoy it all while doing fun activities.

Paint n Sip every Sunday at Cafe 214 from 4 p.m to 6 p.m.! There will be a variety of drinks and food for you to purchase while you get in touch with your artistic side.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, Willow Bend Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!