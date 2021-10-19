What: Autumn at the Arboretum

When: Through October 31, 2021

Where: The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens | 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, TX Admission: $12-17

The 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash of the Dallas Arboretum await… with some friendly giant bugs living among them!

One of the hay houses decked out with these adorable bee topiaries!

The 16th annual Autumn at the Arboretum, presented by Reliant has transformed its gardens into Bugtopia. The display features insect topiaries nestled throughout the autumn village of pumpkin houses and hay bales. It’s Instagram heaven.

Live music wafts through the gardens like the breeze. Face painting, a petting and food will abound on Halloweekend (Oct. 30-31)

Guests can also visit A Tasteful Place, a 3.5-acre food, herb and vegetable garden. Weekly activities include free Monday cooking demonstrations with Dallas College Cooks along with activities throughout the week including cooking, floral and horticulture demonstrations, many of which have the “bugtopia” theme incorporated.

This praying mantis is enjoying a stroll through the pumpkins at the Dallas Arboretum. You should too!

There’s a maze for younger visitors, and drink carts for older visitors. No matter how old you are, this autumnal celebration will be as refreshing as the weather right now. Note the “right now,” and remember that this is Texas… one day it’s 60, the next it’s 90, so enjoy the cooler breezes while you can. We can’t think of a better way to do just that than to wander through the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens!

Though the Autumn at the Arboretum festival ends on Halloween, the Pumpkin Village will remain open through Thanksgiving weekend.

