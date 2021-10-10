The Business Council for the Arts (BCA) has announced that Plano’s own North Texas Performing Arts is a 2021 Obelisk Awards honoree in the Arts.

NTPA is the largest youth-focused performing arts organization in the country, presenting classes, camps, and productions for ages five through 18, as well adult programming under the NTPA Repertory and Community Theatre. NTPA believes that every young person should have the opportunity to take the stage and have their voices heard. Founded by Sara Akers in 1991 as the Plano Children’s Theatre, NTPA is now comprised of five youth theatre troupes in Dallas, Fairview, Frisco, Plano and Southlake.

North Texas Performing Arts mission is to develop the character of youth through quality performing arts education and family entertainment. NTPA believes that theatre changes lives and strives to teach students not only how to act, sing, or dance but also how to be better humans with their 10 characters of North Texas Performing Arts: Teamwork, Leadership, Responsibility, Respect, Confidence, Integrity, Discipline, Gratitude, Positive Attitude, and Love One Another.

North Texas Performing Arts. Photo by Nicki Behm.

Each year, NTPA impacts over 11,000 young people with their key programming. NTPA Youth Theatre Troupes is for performers ages 5 – 18 years old. NTPA Academy is a daytime academic program with an emphasis on performing arts education for youth ages 13- 18, and NTPA Community Theatre engages families onstage together regardless of ability level. NTPA also has specialized programming including NTPA Starcatcher for neuro-atypical youth and adults to participate in music and drama, led by a drama therapist. NTPA Collegiate Pursuits is an intensive training for young people pursing performing arts in college and NTPA Repertory is a semi-professional adult group of performers who bring “Broadway to the ‘Burbs”.

The main facility of NTPA is the largest youth-dedicated performing arts venue in the country and located in Plano at the Shops at Willow Bend. The partnership that North Texas Performing Arts has with the Shops at Willow Bend has been instrumental in NTPA’s ability to present more than 150 productions and 1,100 performances annually. NTPA draws over 220,000 visits to the Shops at Willow Bend each year with its productions that in turn boost visits to the shopping center’s retailers, restaurants and more throughout the year. This mutually beneficial partnership led the Shops at Willow Bend to nominate NTPA for a 2021 Obelisk Award.

Image courtesy of North Texas Performing Arts on Facebook

Learn more about North Texas Performing Arts and get tickets to upcoming September shows including Legally Blonde The Musical, Into the Woods, Cinderella, and High School Musical at www.ntpa.org.

According to 2021 Obelisk Awards co-chairs, Rebecca and Philip Silvestri: “North Texas Performing Arts has profoundly influence the lives of thousands of young people since it’s founding, providing them with skills for life garnered through theater practice.”

