Appreciate the arts this weekend with music and dance live performances! For those 21 and older, enjoy a food and wine tasting festival! And of course, celebrate fall at everyone’s favorite fall festival. There’s exciting and delightful things to do this weekend if you know where to look!

Plano Food and Wine Festival is happening at Legacy West this year!

Plano Food & Wine Festival

Saturday, October 9 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Come taste wines from 30 local wineries, food from 15 restaurants, and listen to live music and entertainment. A VIP experience will include 20 tasting tickets, a food pass, access to the VIP bar, appetizers throughout the day, a VIP photo booth, and more. And you can bring a plus one! For more details and tickets, go to https://www.legacywest.com/events/plano-food-and-wine-festival.

Legacy West | 5908 Headquarters Dr., Plano

Dallas Fall Arts Festival

Saturday, October 9 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Watch incredible dance and music performances for free! The Dallas Fall Arts Festival showcases local talent of all ages performing jazz, R&B music, African dance, hip hop, ballet, Indian dance, and more. For the lineup, click here!

Klyde Warren Park | 2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy., Dallas

If you love The Beatles, this is a fantastic thing to do this weekend!

Beatles Night

Saturday, October 9 at 7 p.m.

Celebrate John Lennon’s with other fans at Beatles Night! Watch A Hard Day’s Night picnic style. Bring chairs and blankets; burgers, fries, and soda will be available for purchase. The concert is BYOB. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Click here to buy tickets.

Red Tail Pavilion | 2801 E. Spring Creek Pkwy., Plano

More to do this weekend for all the music-lovers out there! Don’t miss Concerts by the Creek!

Concerts by the Creek

Saturday, October 9 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Listen to a free neighborhood concert at Watters Creek. Each Saturday, a new local band will perform for all to listen. This weekend, check out Inspiration Band as they perform Top 40 covers!

Watters Creek | 970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

Autumn at the Arboretum is the perfect thing to do this weekend now that it actually feels like fall!

Autumn at the Arboretum

Available all weekend

Celebrate autumn at the Southwest’s favorite fall festival! There will be over 90,000 pumpkins, gourds, squash, and more all across the garden. The nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village will have 20-foot-tall pumpkin houses, insect topiaries, and a maze. Don’t miss out on Collin County’s favorite autumn activity!

The Dallas Arboretum | 8535 Garland Rd., Dallas

This local artist’s exhibit is an inspiring thing to do this weekend.

Opening of Make Room for Color

Available all weekend

Join Kelly Steller Hrad in the opening of her solo exhibition, Make Room for Color. Her paintings use acrylic, oil, and more to express her thoughts with color, layers, and vividness. Take a look at her captivating work at the ArtCentre of Plano!

ArtCentre of Plano | 902 E. 16th St., Plano

What better thing to do this weekend than immersive yourself in timeless art? Do it at Immersive Van Gogh in Dallas!

Immersive Van Gogh

Available all weekend

Visit this mindblowing immersive experience where you’ll be surrounded by 500,000 cubic feet of projections displaying Van Gogh’s work. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.dallasvangogh.com/about/.

Lighthouse Dallas | 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas

More Things To Do

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, Willow Bend Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

(We’ve compiled some fun Collin County farmers markets here!)

See the most statues of women ever assembled in one location at a time at NorthPark Center. The inspirational exhibit displays ten women who have found success in their diverse fields of STEM, entertainment, business, sports, and academia.