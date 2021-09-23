It’s North Texas Giving Day!



For some, health and wellness services can be hard to come by. Thanks to these organizations, all individuals throughout Collin County and North Texas can gain access to health and wellness services. With a commitment to quality healthcare and a passion for serving those in need, these nonprofits help individuals make their health and well-being a priority.

The American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is the catalyst for achieving maximum impact in health and well-being. Every person deserves the opportunity for a full, healthy life. As champions for health equity, by 2024, the American Heart Association will advance cardiovascular health for all, including identifying and removing barriers to health care access with further plans to address social determinants of health, rural health, and structural racism.

Address: 105 Decker Drive Suite 200 Irving, TX 75062

Address: 105 Decker Drive Suite 200 Irving, TX 75062
Phone: 800-242-8721

Phone: 800-242-8721

Delighted to Doula

Delighted to Doula is an organization that works to eliminate maternal mortality in communities with the lowest quality of care by providing non-biased, evidence-based, physical and informational postpartum support throughout the first year after giving birth.

Address: 2612 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd Dallas, TX 65215

Address: 2612 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd Dallas, TX 65215
Phone: 469-269-6671

Phone: 469-269-6671

Dream2Walk Foundation

Dream2Walk Foundation is a public charity that is focused on spinal cord injury recovery. This organization helps patients recover from their injuries and learn to walk again by raising funds to award scholarships to spinal cord injury patients in need of assistance at approved recovery-based therapy facilities.

Address: 1904 Webster Dr, Plano, TX 75075

Address: 1904 Webster Dr, Plano, TX 75075
Phone: 214-417-8466

Phone: 214-417-8466

Heroes for Children

Heroes for Children advocates for and provides financial assistance and social support to Texas families with children (0-22 years of age) battling cancer. Its vision is that no family in Texas with a child battling cancer fights alone.

There is no other organization that provides direct and immediate assistance to families with such ease when it comes to restoring normalcy and bringing comfort through each family’s journey.

Address: 1701 Gateway Blvd #410, Richardson, TX 75080

Address: 1701 Gateway Blvd #410, Richardson, TX 75080
Phone: 214-256-5616

Phone: 214-256-5616

Hope Clinic

Hope Clinic exists to provide free medical, vision, and behavioral health services to uninsured Collin County families. The clinic partners with the community to provide quality health care and resources to medically underserved neighbors. Hope Clinic strives to create a space where everyone is treated with dignity, respect and love while delivering high-quality medical mental healthcare.

Address: 103 E Lamar St, McKinney, TX 75069

Address: 103 E Lamar St, McKinney, TX 75069
Phone: 469-712-4246

Phone: 469-712-4246

Julia’s Center for Healthcare

Julia’s Center for healthcare opened in February 2016 with 35 volunteers and has now grown to over 45. The staff includes 3-4 licensed medical providers, 4-5 nurses, 4-5 translators, 1 prayer minister, 1 social worker, and 3-4 administrative volunteers each week.

The mission and purpose of the clinic is to reflect God’s love by providing quality healthcare, education and advocacy with dignity and compassion to the adult residents of Collin County who are uninsured regardless of their ability to pay.

Address: 1947 K Ave Suite A 400, Plano, TX 75074

Address: 1947 K Ave Suite A 400, Plano, TX 75074
Phone: 972-535-5059

Phone: 972-535-5059

Liberty Medical Center of Texas

Established in 2019, Liberty Medical Center of Texas was founded by veterans to offer primary mental and physical healthcare for the surrounding community of veterans and their families. The Liberty Medical Center of Texas was established by veterans for veterans with the goal to grow into a clinic where they can receive needed services.

Address: 6010 Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093

Address: 6010 Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093
Phone: 972-559-4085

Phone: 972-559-4085

Prelude Clubhouse

Prelude Clubhouse is a psychosocial rehabilitation day program for adults living with diagnosed mental illnesses. It provides a safe space for members to build professional friendships, do meaningful work, receive assistance with entering or reentering the workforce, and resources for affordable housing and psychiatric support.

Address: 1905 E Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75074

Address: 1905 E Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75074
Phone: 469-301-6639

Phone: 469-301-6639

ROSAesROJO

ROSAesROJO is an organization committed to helping Latina women make healthy choices for themselves and their communities. The organization offers Spanish-language, culturally relevant resources to make wellness and prevention accessible for the high-risk cancer population of Hispanic women in North Texas by educating them on the topics of nutrition, physical activity, emotional health and positive thinking.

Address: 3905 Hedgcoxe Rd, Plano, TX 75025

Address: 3905 Hedgcoxe Rd, Plano, TX 75025
Phone: 469-431-0232

Phone: 469-431-0232

TaylorCares

TaylorCares’ mission is to assist those affected by or living with Multiple Sclerosis through educational sessions devoted to health and physical education. The organization offers a local emotional and mental support group in the DFW area with plans to go national.

Address: P.O Box 130215, Dallas, TX 75313

Address: P.O Box 130215, Dallas, TX 75313
Phone: 469-608-0404

Phone: 469-608-0404