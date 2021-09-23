It’s CFT’s NTX Giving Day!



NTXGivingDay.org giving is OPEN through today (September 23), and we’re spotlighting local NTX Giving Day registered nonprofits serving residents of Collin County.

Faith-based nonprofits not only support the community by addressing the needs of individuals going through hardships, but they also seek to inspire hope by helping people incorporate their faith into their daily lives in a meaningful way. Below are ten faith-based nonprofits that are changing lives mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually.

Agape Resource and Assistance Center is one of the best North Texas faith-based nonprofits you can support!

Agape Resource and Assistance Center

Although often hard to believe, many women and children in Collin County find themselves sleeping on their friend’s couches due to an eviction, living in their cars, or in an extended stay hotel. Agape Resource and Assistance Center provides housing and transitional services to women and moms and their children facing situational homelessness.

Families entering the program have access to a variety of services such as housing, after-hours childcare and development, workforce preparation, and reliable transportation. By using restored houses and repurposed office spaces, Agape not only provides homes for the homeless, but also gives new life to the area.

If you would like to help these women and mothers change their families’ lives, consider volunteering, or donating to Agape today!

Address: P.O. Box 861664 Plano, TX 75086 Plano, TX 75086

Website: www.northtexasgivingday.org/agape-resource-assistance-center-inc

Phone: 469-814-0453

Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation Central Region is one of the best North Texas faith-based nonprofits you can support!

Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation Central Region

The mission of Buddhist Tzu Chi is to relieve the suffering of those in need, and to create a better world for all through compassion, love, and hope. Through “The Four Great Missions,” Tzu Chi has assisted over 124 countries with charity, medical care, education, humanities, and is also devoted to international disaster relief, bone marrow donation, community volunteering, and environmental protection.

Tzu Chi also has a scholarship program which helps high school and undergraduate students who are making a difference in their communities pursue their dreams of higher education.

Whether it is by providing disaster relief, charity, medical care, or education, the volunteers of Buddhist Tzu Chi are ready to serve with open hearts and helping hands. If you would like to help provide

compassion and relief to those who suffer, donate to Tzu Chi today!

Address: 534 W Belt Line Rd Richardson, TX 75080

Website: www.northtexasgivingday.org/buddhist-tzu-chi-foundation-central-region

Phone: 972-680-8869

DaySpring Senior Living is one of the best North Texas faith-based nonprofits you can support!

DaySpring Senior Living

Since 1998, DaySpring Senior Living has been providing Christ-centered, nonprofit assisted living and memory care. Their faith driven staff is dedicated to honoring the personal dignity and trust of their residents by providing them with exceptional care.

Whether through their assisted living program, memory care plans tailored to suit each residents’ individual needs, or their respite care program that encourages residents to be independent, DaySpring applies Christian principals to everything they do!

If you would like to impact the lives of the seniors in your community, donate to Dayspring today!

Address: 6400 Cheyenne Trail Plano, TX 75023

Website: www.northtexasgivingday.org/dayspring-assisted-living

Phone: 972-769-1109

Direction 61:3 is one of the best North Texas faith-based nonprofits you can support!

Direction 61: 3

As youth age out of the foster care system, it can be difficult to adapt to life without the guidance and support of a loving adult. Direction 61:3 is a faith-based organization that walks alongside older foster youth to provide a network of support as they transition out of the foster care system. The goal is for young adults to be as independent as possible while still receiving the care and support they need to be successful and thrive.

Help these young individuals start their adult lives on the right foot by donating to or volunteering with Direction 61:3 today!

Address: 6190 Virginia Parkway #500 McKinney, TX 75071

Website: www.northtexasgivingday.org/Direction613

Phone: 214-544-9055

Engage Hope Ministries is one of the best North Texas faith-based nonprofits you can support!

Engage Hope Ministries

Engage Hope Ministries is a nonprofit Christian ministry dedicated to transforming lives and communities through the power of God’s love by sharing the gospel and making disciples of Jesus Christ. In their partnership with 10 different ministries in Uganda and Mexico, Engage Hope provides a Christian education, clean water, food, and more to impoverished children and families in need.

If you are interested in demonstrating the love of Christ to those in need, donate to Engage Hope today!

Address: 2001 W. Plano Parkway, Suite 1903 Plano, TX 75075

Website: www.northtexasgivingday.org/engagehopeministries

Phone: 214-923-7309

Livada Orphan Care is one of the best North Texas faith-based nonprofits you can support!

Livada Orphan Care

Livada partners with the local DFW based churches, businesses, foundations, and individuals to help vulnerable children grow deep in the heart of Transylvania Romania. They create win-win situations where Dallas based groups are able to serve this underserved population, directly and indirectly, through mission trips to Romania and service projects based in North Texas like “Family Pack” and “Run For Orphans.” Additionally, they provide scholarships for Romanian orphans who want to study in the U.S. and take their knowledge back to Romania to continue providing help for vulnerable orphans and vulnerable kids and families for the Roma (Gypsy) population.

Inspire hope in the thousands of orphaned and abandoned children of Romania by donating to Livada today!

Address: 2001 W Plano Pkwy Suite 3430 Plano, TX 75075

Website: www.northtexasgivingday.org/livada-orphan-care-inc

Phone: 972-941-4416

Moms in the Making is one of the best North Texas faith-based nonprofits you can support!

Moms in the Making

Moms in the Making is a faith-based, Christian fertility support group that encourages women on their journey to becoming a mother by sharing the hope and truth of God’s Word. Whether it is the loss of a baby or miscarriage, second infertility, foster care or adoption, medical treatments or a more natural route, Moms in the Making is there to support women in need.

With 55 in-person support groups across the US, Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands, as well as 12 virtual groups, a Spanish group, and 3 Moms Made groups, Moms in the Making works hard to support women across the world!

Support mothers in need of hope, by donating to Moms in the Making today!

Address: 5570 FM 423 Suite 250-2117 Frisco, TX 75036

Website: www.northtexasgivingday.org/momsinthemaking

Phone: 817-675-3861

St. Timothy Christian Academy is one of the best North Texas faith-based nonprofits you can support!

St. Timothy Christian Academy

St. Timothy Christian Academy helps students with learning disabilities achieve their full potential in school, and as a child of God, through an innovative approach to education in a redemptive Christian setting. St. Timothy provides full day instruction for students K-12 and has tuition assistance available for families in need. Whether they have ADHD, dyslexia, autism spectrum disorder, or another condition, St.

Timothy helps all students achieve academic success by celebrating their differences!

Support these children in reaching their full potential by donating to St.Timothy today!

Address: 6801 W. Park Blvd. Plano, TX 75093

Website: www.northtexasgivingday.org/st-timothy-christian-academy

Phone: 972-820-5460

Wounded No More Ministries, Inc. is one of the best North Texas faith-based nonprofits you can support!

Wounded No More Ministries, Inc.

Wounded No More offers emotional and behavioral counseling to those in grief by offering a supportive community along with the practical tools necessary for restoration and spiritual growth. Their mission is to serve God’s people with compassion and a Christ-centered education to help them embark on a journey towards emotional healing, hope, and purpose. By incorporating biblical guidance with counseling, Wounded No More Ministries gives those going through challenging times hope for a future and a purpose in life.

Help the grieving heal their wounds today by donating to Wounded No More Ministries!

Address: 9925 Pierce Dr McKinney, TX 75072

Website: www.northtexasgivingday.org/woundednomore

Phone: 972-979-7550

3eUnited is one of the best North Texas faith-based nonprofits you can support!

3eUnited

After realizing that they can impact more lives by coordinating their human and financial capital together, a group of churches led by McKinney City Manager, Larry Robinson, founded 3eUnited. 3eUnited is a faith-based nonprofit with the mission to equip the universal Church to engage the community with the Gospel and to empower the under-resourced. Through Thrive Collin County – 3e’s job initiative – single mothers, the under-employed, and recently incarcerated individuals are trained to find rewarding work or pursue entrepreneurial endeavors.

By helping individuals find meaningful employment that gives them, and their families hope for a better future, the Church is helping our community flourish. Empower those in need today by donating to 3eUnited!

Address: 202 W. Louisiana Street Suite 205 McKinney, TX 75069

Website: www.northtexasgivingday.org/3eunited

Phone: 469-631-0129