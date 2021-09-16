We’re all trying to “go green” as much as possible, so it’s only fitting that we celebrate National Guacamole Day on September 16th, right?

“Guac,” as the cool kids call it, is versatile in both its recipe and its uses. Call it a dip, a condiment, or a topping, add extra spice if you’re up for it, and dig into the avocado-based goodness. (Remember, it’s the good kind of fat.)

These 5 local spots for great guac will have you saying “Holy Guacamole!” before you get very deep into that chip basket.

Di mia from scratch. Just one of our favorite local guacamoles! | courtesy of di mia from scratch

Guacamole spot #1: Mi Dia from Scratch

3310 Dallas Parkway, Suite 105, Plano, TX 75093

The guac at Mi Dia’s is practically art in a bowl. Prepared tableside for your mouth-watering pleasure, Chef Gabriel DeLeon found a way to take this Tex Mex staple to the next level – add bacon. His unique recipe includes avocados, fresh lime juice, sundried tomatoes, Serrano peppers, and cilantro, with savory applewood-smoked bacon placed on top. It’s a hearty, made-from-scratch, party in your mouth.

Anamia’s. Just one of our favorite local guacamoles! | courtesy of anamia’s

Guacamole spot #2: Anamia’s

3408 Preston Rd, Plano, Texas 75093

1821 N. Lake Forest Dr., Suite 100, McKinney, TX 76092

While Anamia’s has all of your Tex-Mex favorites, there’s a special surprise on the menu that you shouldn’t skip: Guacamole en Mocajete. Somewhat famous around here, this super fresh guacamole is made tableside with avocado, jalapeño, tomato, onion, and cilantro. You can take the leftovers home if you like, but it’s unlikely there will be a need.

Salsa’s tex mex. Just one of our favorite local guacamoles! | courtesy of salsa’s tex mex

Guacamole spot #3: Salsa’s Tex Mex

3020 Legacy Dr, Suite 130, Plano, TX 75023

3245 W Main St, Suite 201, Frisco, TX 75034

1170 N Preston Rd, Suite 190, Prosper, TX 75078

Would you like some beef with that? At Salsa’s Tex Mex, you can order fresh guac straight up and keep it traditional, or you can try the Torres Chili con Queso bowl and mix it up! This mouthwatering appetizer includes ground beef, fresh guacamole, and sour cream on top. With multiple locations in the area, a brunch menu, and a reputation for friendly service, Salsa’s is a winner all the way around.

La hacienda ranch. Just one of our favorite local guacamoles! | courtesy of la hacienda ranch

Guacamole spot #4: La Hacienda Ranch

4110 Preston Rd, Frisco, TX 75034

Editor’s note: La Hacienda Ranch is temporarily closed due to a small kitchen fire.

If you’re native to the area, you know that until the mid-nineties, “La Ha” was the only reason to head north to Frisco. Now, although it no longer stands alone in one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, the menu at La Hacienda Ranch has stood the test of time. The guac is made tableside using locally sourced, farm-fresh ingredients, and pairs well with their long list of creative Margarita options. (Don’t be afraid of the taxidermied bear as you walk in! He’s just there to make you feel welcome.)

Market street. Just one of our favorite local guacamoles! | courtesy of market street

Guacamole spot #5 : Market Street

Locations in Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

If you casually ask a friend who has the best guac in the area, there’s a good chance they’ll refer you to Market Street. Although not a restaurant, this local grocer is known for its diverse and delicious prepared foods section. The guacamole, like many of their other freshly-made mains and sides, has been called the best around. Whether you’re hosting a party, bringing a dish, or just craving crushed avocados and cilantro, you don’t have to go farther than the grocery store.

Looking for some tacos to go with that guac? Here are some of the best local taco joints!