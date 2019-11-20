Mi Dia From Scratch is an underated Plano gem

DFW is never short on good Latin cuisine. Whether they be mom-and-pop shops or elevated concepts, Latin eateries can be found in just about any shopping center in town. While many “elevated” Latin concepts may make actual Hispanic and Latinx people cringe, one Plano restaurant manages to get it right. Tucked away in West Plano Village is Mi Dia From Scratch, an upscale Latin fusion restaurant with modern Santa Fe and Tex Mex flavors.

Read more: Chef Misti Norris is revolutionizing food at Petra and the Beast

Upon being seated at Mi Dia, guests are given chips and a blend of red and tomatillo salsa. Granted, guests can choose from other starters, like the esquites ($9), which is a blend of roasted corn with crema, lime, queso fresco and chile guajillo. Another good choice is the tableside guacamole ($15), which, as its name suggests, is made fresh at your table. But still, refraining on filling up on the chips and salsa proves to be enough of a challenge.

Mi Dia’s cocktail menu also boasts several signature cocktails, but one would be remiss if they didn’t try the hibiscus champagne margarita ($15). The hibiscus champagne margarita contains prosecco, Clase Azul Plata tequila, hibiscus notes, and St. Germain elderflower. The glass is rimmed with a caramelized hibiscus sugar, and inside the glass is a tiny piece of dry ice, which allows for a cool, smoky effect.

Choosing a main plate from Mi Dia is nearly impossible, because there’s so much you just have to try. But if anything, you certainly must try the enchiladas azules de pato ($19). The enchiladas azules de pato are an arrangement of blue organic corn tortillas filled with duck carnitas and topped with mole coloradito. For those who have never tried duck meat, these enchiladas are a fun, flavorful and adventurous dish, with just the right amount of spice and heat.

Read more: The Italian Job brings hearty, scratch-made pasta dishes to Legacy Hall, all under $10

In addition to tacos, enchiladas and other flavorful meat and fish dishes, Mi Dia also offers several vegetarian and gluten-free options. Mi Dia From Scratch is open in Plano for lunch and dinner, and on weekends, brunch.

Mi Dia From Scratch

3310 Dallas Pkwy #105, Plano

Hours:

Monday – Thursday : 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday & Saturday : 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

More: 972.403.7474 | midiafromscratch.com