Happy Labor Day! Spend your long weekend in Collin County, where there’s tons to do! Attend a luau, see an art exhibition, go to a concert, and so much more. Enjoy some quality time with your family!

Labor Day Weekend Luau

Sunday, September 5 at 2 p.m.

Celebrate Labor Day at the Box Garden in Legacy Hall with a luau! Participate in the limbo competition, watch hula and fire dancers, and more. Pre-order Dock Local’s Hawaiian Dinner, which includes Kalua pulled pork, Hawaiian slaw, potato salad, and rolls. For more information and tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/labor-day-weekend-luau.

Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Opening of Make Room for Color

Available all weekend

Join Kelly Steller Hrad in the opening of her solo exhibition, Make Room for Color. Her paintings use acrylic, oil, and more to express her thoughts with color, layers, and vividness. Take a look at her captivating work at the ArtCentre of Plano!

ArtCentre of Plano | 902 E. 16th St., Plano

Concerts by the Creek

Saturday, September 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Come listen to a free neighborhood concert at Watters Creek. Each Saturday, a new local band will perform for all to listen. This weekend, check out Elevation! This Saturday is also a “Music Makes a Difference” night, and Watters Creek will be advocating for a local charity.

Watters Creek | 970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

Boardwalk Farmers Market

Sunday, September 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Come walk around and shop at The Boardwalk at Granite Park’s farmers market! There will be fresh produce, homemade goods, and much more from local farmers and artisans.

The Boardwalk at Granite Park | 5880 TX-121, Plano

Paint and Sip

Sunday, September 5 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Enjoy happy hour at Cafe 214! Paint while you drink, eat, and socialize. For pricing and tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-n-sip-tickets.

Cafe 214 | 14865 Inwood Rd., Addison

POP! Visual Display

Available all weekend

POP! By SNOWDAY is an immersive experience featuring lights displays, creative spaces, and multimedia visuals sure to wow you. The visual-oriented exhibits take you through a 1970s laundromat, a curved photography studio, light tunnel, and more. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind experience! Get more information and tickets at ​​https://do214.com/events/2021/5/15/pop.

Galleria Dallas | 13350 Dallas Pkwy., Dallas

Recurring Things To Do

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, Willow Bend Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

(We’ve compiled some fun Collin County farmers markets here!)

See the most statues of women ever assembled in one location at a time at NorthPark Center. The inspirational exhibit displays ten women who have found success in their diverse fields of STEM, entertainment, business, sports, and academia.