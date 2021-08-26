Calling all fitness junkies, art fanatics, and people in need of something to do this weekend! Take part in a free workout class, look at light and art displays, or make something of your own. This weekend is packed with fun activities to get you out of the heat!

Head over to fabletics in legacy west to participate in a free workout as a healthy, fun thing to do this weekend… and you’ll get a special discount afterwards!

Free HIIT Workout Class

Saturday, August 28 from 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Head over to Fabletics in Legacy West to participate in this free workout with Burn Boot Camp Frisco! After the workout, you’ll receive a special discount to shop with in the store. A fun, healthy thing to do this weekend that gives you gains of all sorts!

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-workout-with-burn-boot-camp.

Fabletics | 7400 Windrose Ave., Plano

Drinks and paints? What could be a better combo to do this weekend?

Paint and Sip

Sunday, August 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Enjoy happy hour at Cafe 214! Paint while you drink, eat, and socialize. Grab a brush and a glass for an all-around relaxing set of activities to do this weekend. For pricing and tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-n-sip-tickets.

Cafe 214 | 14865 Inwood Rd., Addison

Pop! Display at the galleria dallas is just one exciting thing to do this weekend!

POP! Visual Display

Available all weekend

POP! By SNOWDAY is an immersive experience featuring lights displays, creative spaces, and multimedia visuals sure to wow you. The visual-oriented exhibits take you through a 1970s laundromat, a curved photography studio, light tunnel, and more. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind experience to do this weekend to boost your Insta-game! Get more information and tickets at ​​https://do214.com/events/2021/5/15/pop.

Galleria Dallas | 13350 Dallas Pkwy., Dallas

Camp gladiator is a rewarding thing to do this weekend… and for free!

Free Camp Gladiator Workout

Sunday, August 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

In the mood for another workout? Legacy West Fabletics is hosting a free in-store workout with Camp Gladiator! Bring a yoga mat, towel, and water. Don’t forget to take advantage of the special discount you’ll receive and shop for some gear afterwards! Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-camp-gladiator.

Fabletics | 7400 Windrose Ave., Plano

Arts and eats is a great thing to do this weekend if you’re looking for great food and even better art!

Arts and Eats at SDCC

Friday, August 27 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Join the South Dallas Cultural Center in the opening of Her Ephemeral Self exhibition. Take a look at the beautiful artwork while munching on food from a great selection of food trucks. The music lounge will also have live music from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Go to https://sdcc.dallasculture.org/upcoming-programs/ for tickets and more information.

South Dallas Cultural Center | 3400 S. Fitzhugh Ave., Dallas

The vitruvian salsa festival is the perfect thing to do this weekend for anyone with dancing shoes!

Vitruvian Salsa Festival

Saturday, August 28 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Get ready to dance at the Vitruvian Salsa Festival! There will be live music performed by Tumbaka, gourmet food trucks, and more. Salsa lessons will be taught by a professional from 6:30 p.m to 7 p.m.

Vitruvian Park Amphitheater | 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison

The immersive van gogh exhibit is a breathtaking thing to do this weekend!

Immersive Van Gogh

Available all weekend

Visit this mindblowing immersive experience where you’ll be surrounded by 500,000 cubic feet of projections displaying Van Gogh’s work. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.dallasvangogh.com/about/.

Lighthouse Dallas | 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas

Recurring Things To Do

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, Willow Bend Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

(We’ve compiled some fun Collin County farmers markets here!)

See the most statues of women ever assembled in one location at a time at NorthPark Center. The inspirational exhibit displays ten women who have found success in their diverse fields of STEM, entertainment, business, sports, and academia.