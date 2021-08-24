Dallas cowboys owner jerry jones has some strong words about the covid-19 vaccine and his team.

Jerry Jones did not hold back his thoughts on vaccinating the Dallas Cowboys’ players during his interview this week on Dallas-based sports radio station 105.3 The Fan.

“To me, this is a team game. We rely on each other to win. We have to have each other,” the Cowboys owner said. “You certainly don’t want to be doing anything that causes your teammates to not be available. All of that comes to the same conclusion. As far as what you’ve agreed to be as a player… a part of the team… you check out at the door.”

The sentiment comes days after Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeCee Lamb joined teammates winding up on the reserve/COVID-10 list. The Dallas Cowboys have also seen their defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins go home from a preseason game because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Cowboys reported, according to ESPN, that they are 93% vaccinated (translating to 80-86 players on the roster).

“Everyone has a right to make their own decisions regarding their health and their body. I believe in that completely — until your decision as to yourself impacts, negatively, many others. then the common good takes over,” Jones went on.

“I’m arm-waving here, but that has everything to do with the way I look at our team, the Cowboys, or the way I look at our society. We have got to check ‘I’ at the door and go forward with ‘we.’ Your Dallas Cowboys are doing that.”

