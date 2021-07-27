The Dallas Cowboys are currently in Oxnard, CA, training for their upcoming season. They will be featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks series. | Photo credit: James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

We can’t promise this will take place at the Super Bowl, but beginning August 10, HBO will highlight the Dallas Cowboys on its iconic Hard Knocks series.

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys will follow the Cowboys as they head to Oxnard, CA for their training camp and return to Frisco for pre-season. A 30-person camera crew plans to capture over 1,750 hours of footage focusing on the lives and routines of Cowboys players and coaches.

Check out this trailer!

Trailer of the Dallas Cowboys starring in HBO’s show Hard Knocks.

“We are delighted that Hard Knocks will be returning this summer and excited for our return to the NFC East and the Dallas Cowboys franchise,” said Jonathan Crystal, Vice President of HBO Sports in a media release. “We are grateful to this franchise for opening up its doors and allowing HBO and NFL Films to spend the summer with the Cowboys in what promises to be a compelling and engaging training camp.”

Last year, the Cowboys finished third in the NFC East, and they are looking to improve upon this feat this season. The camera crew will capture moments in coaches’ meeting rooms, training rooms, living quarters and practice fields.

Episodes of Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys will be narrated by Liev Schreiber and air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. CST/ 11 p.m. EST over the span of five weeks. Viewers will get to know quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott in ways they never have before, as well as new recruit, linebacker Micah Parsons.

This year will mark the third appearance of the Dallas Cowboys on Hard Knocks, with previous appearances having taken place on the show’s 2002 and 2008 seasons. This will mark the Cowboys’ first appearance on Hard Knocks within their Frisco headquarters.

“The Cowboys are one of the most storied franchises in NFL history and a team that elicits strong reactions from fans around the world,” said Ken Rodgers, Vice President and Senior Coordinating Producer at NFL Films in a media release.

“Tens of millions of fans love them, but just as many people love to hate them. Either way, when the Cowboys show up people watch, which makes them perfect for Hard Knocks. This year, their high-profile status as ‘America’s Team’ is paired with uniquely interesting storylines. We can’t thank Mr. Jones and Coach McCarthy enough for letting us tell the story behind what we hope is the beginning of an exciting year in Dallas.”



In addition to broadcasts on HBO, episodes of Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys will be available to stream on HBO Max.

