Omni Frisco Hotel invites you to sit by the pool, sip a signature cocktail and celebrate at one of the most luxurious hotels in North Texas.

Featuring 300 beautifully appointed guest rooms and suites; this 16-story hotel serves as the cornerstone of The Star District, anchored by the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters. Shop at Charlotte Jones Collection, the essential fashion destination for visitors of the hotel as well as any local fashion and lifestyle lovers. The collection includes everything from exquisite watches and stunning jewelry pieces to stadium-friendly clutches.

With Neighborhood Services and the chic coffee and wine bar featuring curated wines, you can enjoy an array of amenities. Take in the views of events happening on the outdoor plaza at The Edge pool deck and bar, located on the fourth floor of the hotel.



The Omni Frisco Hotel captures the energy and future of this vibrant North Texas city, making it a location you’ll never forget. Planning your next getaway starts now.

For additional information on the hotel and its amenities, visit www.omnihotels.com/frisco or call (469) 287-0000.

Omni Frisco Hotel is located at 11 Cowboys Way, Frisco, Texas 75034.

GETAWAY GIVEAWAY – PRIZE DETAILS:

Two-night stay at Omni Frisco Hotel

$150 Food & Beverage Credit

One-of-a-kind Welcome Amenity

Complimentary Parking