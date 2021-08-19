Tired of the rainy week? Well, sunny weather is coming and so is a lot to do this weekend! Take your family to see spectacular immersive visual experiences, attend college workshops (for high school seniors), learn how to salsa, and more!
POP! Visual Display
Available all weekend
POP! By SNOWDAY is an immersive experience featuring lights displays, creative spaces, and multimedia visuals sure to wow you. The visual-oriented exhibits take you through a 1970s laundromat, a curved photography studio, light tunnel, and more. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind experience! Get more information and tickets by clicking here.
Galleria Dallas | 13350 Dallas Pkwy., Dallas
Immersive Van Gogh
Available all weekend
Visit this mindblowing immersive experience where you’ll be surrounded by 500,000 cubic feet of projections displaying Van Gogh’s work. For more information and tickets, visit this website.
Lighthouse Dallas | 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas
Mission Possible Kids College & Career Workshops
From Friday, August 20 to Saturday, August 21
Join Mission Possible Kids’ series of virtual workshops where high schoolers can get information on college applications, resumes, internships, and more from seasoned industry leaders! Go check out this general guide of the event, or click here to sign up!
Vitruvian Salsa Festival
Saturday, August 21 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Get ready to dance at the Vitruvian Salsa Festival! There will be live music performed by Angelucho CopaCabana, gourmet food trucks, and more. Salsa lessons will be taught by a professional from 6:30 p.m to 7 p.m.
Vitruvian Park Amphitheater | 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison
Jurassic World Exhibition
Available all weekend
Get an immersive experience with interactive activities associated with scenes from Jurassic World. Find out more about the creation of the movie and see dinosaurs of all sizes up close. Get your ticket quickly here, because the event is selling out fast!
Grandscape | 5732 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony
Recurring Things To Do
Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.
Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.
For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, Willow Bend Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!
(We’ve compiled some fun Collin County farmers markets here!)
See the most statues of women ever assembled in one location at a time at NorthPark Center. The inspirational exhibit displays ten women who have found success in their diverse fields of STEM, entertainment, business, sports, and academia.