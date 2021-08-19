Tired of the rainy week? Well, sunny weather is coming and so is a lot to do this weekend! Take your family to see spectacular immersive visual experiences, attend college workshops (for high school seniors), learn how to salsa, and more!

An insta-perfect thing to do this weekend! Get over to the galleria dallas for your immersive experience and pics!

POP! Visual Display

Available all weekend

POP! By SNOWDAY is an immersive experience featuring lights displays, creative spaces, and multimedia visuals sure to wow you. The visual-oriented exhibits take you through a 1970s laundromat, a curved photography studio, light tunnel, and more. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind experience! Get more information and tickets by clicking here.

Galleria Dallas | 13350 Dallas Pkwy., Dallas

Immersive van gogh exhibit in dallas is a gorgeous thing to do this weekend!

Immersive Van Gogh

Available all weekend

Visit this mindblowing immersive experience where you’ll be surrounded by 500,000 cubic feet of projections displaying Van Gogh’s work. For more information and tickets, visit this website.

Lighthouse Dallas | 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas

5 fun things to do this weekend in collin county! (8/19) 8

Mission Possible Kids College & Career Workshops

From Friday, August 20 to Saturday, August 21

Join Mission Possible Kids’ series of virtual workshops where high schoolers can get information on college applications, resumes, internships, and more from seasoned industry leaders! Go check out this general guide of the event, or click here to sign up!

Ready to dance? Then the vitruvian salsa festival is a perfect thing to do this weekend!

Vitruvian Salsa Festival

Saturday, August 21 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Get ready to dance at the Vitruvian Salsa Festival! There will be live music performed by Angelucho CopaCabana, gourmet food trucks, and more. Salsa lessons will be taught by a professional from 6:30 p.m to 7 p.m.

Vitruvian Park Amphitheater | 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison

Jurassic park exhibition is a fun family activity to do this weekend… but hurry! Tickets are selling out fast!

Jurassic World Exhibition

Available all weekend

Get an immersive experience with interactive activities associated with scenes from Jurassic World. Find out more about the creation of the movie and see dinosaurs of all sizes up close. Get your ticket quickly here, because the event is selling out fast!

Grandscape | 5732 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

Recurring Things To Do

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, Willow Bend Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

(We’ve compiled some fun Collin County farmers markets here!)

See the most statues of women ever assembled in one location at a time at NorthPark Center. The inspirational exhibit displays ten women who have found success in their diverse fields of STEM, entertainment, business, sports, and academia.