School may be starting, but that doesn’t mean the fun things to do this weekend will let you down! Listen to great music, try great food and drinks, or learn some local history.

Dallas’ Best BBQ & Brewery Tour

Saturday, August 14 from 10:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Try some of Dallas’ best barbecue and beer on this tour through award-winning eateries. Get tickets on the Facebook event page, which include motorcoach transport, drinks on the bus, a pint of beer at the brewery (soft drinks for minors), a tour guide, samples, and more. Be sure to come hungry!

4925 Greenville Ave., Dallas

Beatles Tribute Performance

Saturday, August 14 at 8 p.m.

Something for the music lover to do this weekend! Hard Night’s Day, a Beatles tribute band, will be performing this Saturday at Legacy Hall! Enjoy great food and drinks from the multiple restaurant booths in the Hall. Those who are 21+ can reserve a Balcony VIP Lounge complete with cocktail service, soft seating, and the best view of the stage. Find tickets from $5 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beatles-tribute.

Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Vitruvian Salsa Festival

Saturday, August 14 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Get ready to dance at the Vitruvian Salsa Festival! This is a wonderful thing to do this weekend if you love to move. There will be live music performed by Kache, gourmet food trucks, and more. Salsa lessons will be taught by a professional from 6:30 p.m to 7 p.m.

Vitruvian Park Amphitheater | 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison

Frisco Heritage Village Walking Tour

Saturday, August 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Take an hour-long guided tour through the Frisco Heritage Village and learn about Frisco’s history and interesting stories about iconic buildings. After the tour, walk around the Frisco Heritage Museum to learn more. Book tickets at https://friscotexas.perfectmind.com/.

Frisco Heritage Museum | 6455 Page St., Frisco

Learn How to Knit

Available all weekend

Learn how to knit, crochet, or improve your technique at Stitches Boutique and Lounge’s Friday and Saturday classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Whatever your skill level, you can learn something new, or work on your current work in progress on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in their open lounge.

Stitches Boutique and Lounge | 1029 E. 15th St., Plano

Jurassic World Exhibition

Available all weekend

Get an immersive experience with interactive activities associated with scenes from Jurassic World. Find out more about the creation of the movie and see dinosaurs of all sizes up close. Get your ticket quickly at https://www.showclix.com/event/jurassic-world-exhibition-dallas, the event is selling out fast!

Grandscape | 5732 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

Recurring Things To Do

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, Willow Bend Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

(We’ve compiled some fun Collin County farmers markets here!)

See the most statues of women ever assembled in one location at a time at NorthPark Center. The inspirational exhibit displays ten women who have found success in their diverse fields of STEM, entertainment, business, sports, and academia.