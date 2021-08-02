No Texas road trip bucket list is complete without just one excursion to the hill country or west Texas. Cross-country travelers who set out to experience one or the other will find a happy convergence in city called Sonora.

You can find the region between central Texas and the Big Bend Region, where Interstate 10 and Highway 277 meet. Limestone formations, native juniper and oak trees, and the rolling hills complement the small town-atmosphere of Sonora.

But nestled among the hills of this idyllic getaway lies the crown gem of rustic luxury to top off this hill country escape: JL Bar Ranch, Resort & Spa.

The jl bar ranch, resort & spa is ready to welcome you.

The resort boasts 16 standalone luxury cabins and 16 spacious guest rooms with premium amenities, as well as Archer’s Nest Villa. This six-bedroom villa accommodates up to 12 guests and has a private swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, and a full home theatre. Grab a friend (or five) and let the adventures begin!

The 13,000 acres of The JL Bar Ranch, Resort & Spa allows for special activities that you can only experience the hill country way.

The spacious, gorgeous grounds of the jl bar ranch, resort & spa.

The full equestrian program features horseback riding. If you prefer a motor to a saddle, off-road ATV adventures await you too.

If your idea of leisurely activity involves a green and a golf club, the Putting/Chipping Green on the property is all yours.

Horseback riding at the jl bar ranch, resort & spa.

The pool overlooking the green at the jl bar ranch, resort & spa.

The Restaurant at JL Bar has a full breakfast and lunch menu, with dinner served every evening in a different theme according to the day of the week: from Sunday’s Southern Style Fish Fry, to Taco Tuesday, to Fiesta Friday, there’s not a day of the week that misses here.

The JL Bar Wine Cellar offers an extensive selection of wines to perfectly accompany your meal.

Bar-b-que night every saturday at the jl bar ranch, resort & spa.

If you happen to visit during the spring, and you’re craving a cocktail, may we recommend the Bluebonnet? You won’t regret ordering this pretty, seasonal drink!

The bluebonnet cocktail at the jl bar ranch, resort & spa is as elusive and seasonal at the flower it’s named after!

But if you’re in the mood for a culinary experience to properly toast the memories you’re making in the hill country, you’ve got to do a Cowboy Cookout.

The team at The JL Bar Ranch, Resort & Spa designed this decadent dining experience to allow guests to take in the Texas Hill Country views with a horseback ride to the property’s cookout camp, enjoy cocktails and snacks as the team prepares a steak dinner, and relax to country music while soaking in a sunset.

Dreamy, right?

The cowboy cookout at the jl bar ranch, resort & spa is the stuff of texas dreams.

After a day of adventuring, guests are welcome to unwind with a massage, salon visit or nail care at the full-service spa.

The spa at the jl bar ranch, resort & spa awaits after a day of adventuring.

Looking for a Labor Day escape? Book your spot for the Labor Day Wine Extravaganza & Concert at The JL Bar Ranch, Resort & Spa while you can!

The JL Bar Ranch, Resort & Spa| 3500 Private Road 2254, Sonora, TX 76950

Click here for some more Texas getaway ideas!