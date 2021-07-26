Looking for some Texas getaways? Year round, there’s many great options to choose from. The summer months, however, are great for exploring the Texas coast, lakes and rivers – anything that provides a respite from the heat.

Here are a few of our best Texas getaways for a summer escape.

Sunrise over the beach at south padre island, texas coast | best texas getaways

South Padre Island | Best Texas Getaway

One of the classic Texas getaways for folks craving the coast! There are few places in Texas where you can wake up to the smell of salt on the wind, and walk down a sand-dusted sidewalk, straight onto the beach to greet the ocean. South Padre is one of those places. These 34 miles of barrier island along the gulf, named one of the cleanest beaches in Texas, are a beautiful surprise for any Texan whose only beach experience is Galveston.

South Padre Island draws guests with the promise of calm waters and beach-side condos. While visiting, they find natural beauty, and a thriving sandcastle-based art scene as well.

Art is key to life at South Padre and one of the most unique exhibits is their famous Sandcastle Trail. The Sandcastle Trail includes over 30 sand sculptures all around the island which have been created by professional sand artists, some are traditional castles, while others are themed for the businesses and organizations where they are located.

South padre island’s “biggest ever sandcastle is part of the sandcastle trail | best weekend getaways in texas

You can even take Sand Castle lessons: spend 3+ hours tuning your skills alongside a local sand sculptor and then spend the rest of the day posing for photos as passersby admire your work.

Sandcastle Days, the South Padre sandcastle festival with a sand sculpting contest, live music, kids activities and more, is from Sept. 27 – Oct. 3.

Click here to read more about South Padre Island!

The marina at port aransas, mustang island, texas | best weekend getaways in texas

Port Aransas, Mustang Island | Best Texas Getaway

Mustang Island on the Texas Coast has many of the same charms of South Padre Island, making it another one of the best coastal Texas getaways: windswept beaches, abundant nature and wildlife, and great places to eat out.

Port Aransas, is the Fishing Capital of Texas. Port A, as it’s colloquially known, is both charming and touristy, a tiny place with a population of under 4,000 and single lane roads navigable via golf cart.

On the one hand, you’ll find families relaxing and playing on the beach—an expanse of cinnamon sand 17 miles long—on the other, you’ll find bird watchers wielding guidebooks and binoculars in search of the bizarre Roseate Spoonbill, a wading bird with a fleeting resemblance to a flamingo.

Fishermen spend their mornings at sea or even casting a line on the beach; afternoons are spent eating their catch—barbecued at home or prepared for them at one of a dozen local eateries. At night, the town comes alive as families, fishermen and surfers converge with the occasional bachelor and bachelorette party.

Click here to read one family’s adventure to Port Aransas!

Upcoming events in Port Aransas include:

More: www.portaransas.org

Hyatt regency lost pines makes for a fun texas getaway in the summer

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines | Best Texas Getaway

The Hyatt Regency Lost Pines resort is located four hours south of Collin County and about 30 minutes outside of Austin, close to Bastrop.

There’s a lot to do for families, couples and groups of friends. Onsite there’s a golf course, playground, fishing pond and a small paddock, home to ponies, two longhorns, four Pygmy goats and two alpacas. There’s also a water park, making it a great option for a summer getaway. The water park includes a 1,000ft lazy river, water slide beach, poolside bar and restaurant and even a small splash pad.

The water park at the hyatt regency lost pines has a 1,000ft lazy river, image courtesy of lost pines | best texas getaways for summer

Meanwhile, the adventurous will love exploring McKinney Roughs Nature Preserve, next door to the resort property. Here adventurous families have access to 16 miles of hiking trails and can partake in a wide range of excursions from horseback riding, rock climbing and guided nature walks to kayaking, zip lining and sunset river floats.

Click here for one family’s weekend adventure at the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa

575 Hyatt Lost Pines Road, Lost Pines,

Texas, United States, 78612

+1 512 308 1234

Click here for more.

Lake travis. | courtesy of lake travis’ website

Texas Lakes | Best Texas Getaway

Could there be a better time than the summer to escape to a Texas lake? Whether you enjoy fishing, jet skiing, boating or simply relaxing with a view, Texas lakes make for some of the best Texas getaways.

While there are more than 150 Texas lakes, some are better than others. If you ask us, some of the best Texas lakes for a summer getaway include:

Lake Texoma just a short 1-hour drive from Dallas-Fort Worth and known for its full-service marinas, wide sandy beaches, and islands

Eagle Mountain Lake with hidden little swimming coves, plentiful fishing and fun restaurants close by

Cedar Creek Lake offers fishing, boating, golf courses and a fun park, plus it’s just an hour south of Dallas

Lake Travis, just outside Austin, is a haven for fishing, camping, boating, diving, flyboarding, sailing, water parks and wakeboarding. There’s even live music, wineries and golf courses.

Click here for more best Texas lakes to visit this summer.

Tubing in new braunfels, texas. Image courtesy of play new braunfels on facebook | best texas getaways for summer

New Braunfels | Best Texas Getaway

Conveniently located between Austin and San Antonio in Texas Hill Country, New Braunfels is one of the most popular Texas getaways for summer travel. It is also one of the more family-oriented Texas getaways we’ve found!

Both the Guadalupe River and the Comal River wind through the city of New Braunfels and both are great for tubing adventures, one of the areas main attractions. Other popular water fun includes Schlitterbahn Waterparks & Resort, considered the World’s Best Waterpark for over 20 years with a huge variety of waterslides, river rides and splash adventures for all ages.

Schlitterbahn Waterparks & Resort, New Braunfels | Best Texas Getaways for summer

Just up the road, you’ll find historic Gruene (pronounced “Green”), featuring the oldest dance hall in Texas!

More: www.playinnewbraunfels.com

Sup on the san marcos river, photo courtesy of paddle smtx on facebook | san marcos, best texas getaways

San Marcos | Best Texas Getaway

Similar to New Braunfels, San Marcos is a popular tubing destination, making it one of the most ideal Texas getaways to enjoy this summer.

Other fun things to do in San Marcos include

kayaking, canoeing and SUP-ing – including Nighttime Glow SUP adventures

enjoying a guided tour of Balcones Fault Line Cave at Wonder World Park where you’ll also ride a miniature train through the waterfalls of “Mystery Mountain”

hiking in nature at Purgatory Creek Natural Area, Spring Lake Natural Area and the Wetlands Boardwalk

taking a glass bottom boat tour

There’s also abundant public art: mini murals hidden in plain sight to gigantic artworks that take up the whole side of a building. There’s also the Vitural Mermaid March, a self guided tour that consists of ten seven-foot mermaid statues painted by regional artists installed around the city.

More: www.toursanmarcos.com

Need some more inspiration for day trips from Collin County? Here’s our guide to Texas day trip ideas!