Happy almost-August!

It’s about to be a fresh, new month. And with it comes exciting new things to do and sights to see before the fervor of the next school year begins.

Here’s a roundup of your “August to do” list!

Allison bailey & talia suskauer in the north american tour of wicked (d). An “august to do” for sure! | photo by joan marcus

WICKED

Broadway sensation, WICKED, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz… but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade.”

If you’ve never seen a Broadway production in your life, now’s the time to add this post-pandemic return to your own “August to do” list!

August 3 – September 5

Music Hall at Fair Park

909 1st Ave, Dallas

dallassummermusicals.org

The lazy river overlooking dr. Pepper ballpark. Add a frisco roughriders game to your august to do’s. | visit frisco

Frisco RoughRiders Home Games

Root, root, root for the home team! The Frisco RoughRiders’ 2021 season will be offering plenty of chances to see a home game, with 30 of the 60 home dates falling on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. A baseball game is a classic “August to do” around here!

For more information on specific times for each game, visit RidersBaseball.com and stay up to date with their calendar to ensure a homerun of a good time for the whole family!

August 3-8, 17-22

Dr. Pepper Ballpark

7300 Roughriders Trail, Frisco

RidersBaseball.com

Third monday trade days in mckinney are an essential august to do… and a to do for every month! | from mckinney third monday’s website

Third Monday Trade Days

an “August to do” for the shopper! Find 400 vendors offering almost anything you can imagine—unique gifts, delightful home décor, trendy clothing and accessories, sporting goods, antiques and collectibles, landscaping materials, tools, and small animals along with many specialty “state fair” type food concessions.

Shoppers will find plenty of all- weather parking, clean restrooms, two ATMs, an air conditioned and heated Mall building, mobility cart rental, wagon and stroller rental, and a family- friendly atmosphere including a fun playground and train ride.

August 13-15

4550 West University Drive, McKinney

thirdmondaytradedays.com

The 2021 north texas fair and rodeo is gonna be a rip-roarin good time to add to your august to do’s… learn more! | from facebook

2021 North Texas Fair and Rodeo

Gear up, saddle up and giddy up! If you’re looking for some good ole Texas entertainment, look no further than the North Texas Fair and Rodeo! According to the event website, “we’re talking nince rip-roarin’ nights of hot country music, first-class rodeo, livestock shows, kid and fun zones, the latest attractions, and more.” The event also features a premier midway and commercial exhibits.

add some true Texan flair to your “August to do’s.” Yeehaaw!

August 20-28

2217 N Carroll Blvd.,Denton

ntfair.com

Jurassic world: the exhibition is here! | courtesy of universal studios

JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION

At this immersive 20,000-square-foot experience based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history, visitors walk through the world-famous “Jurassic World” gates, encounter life-sized dinosaurs, and explore richly themed environments. The “August to do” you cannot miss!

Guests will have an up close look at a Velociraptor, stand under a towering Brachiosaurus, and encounter the most fearsome of them all, the mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Guests can even interact with new baby dinosaurs, including “Bumpy” from the popular animated Netflix original series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, from Universal, DreamWorks Animation and Amblin Entertainment.

Through Sept. 5

5752 Grandscape Blvd

The Colony, TX 75056

JurassicWorldExhibition.com

More best things to do this month

North Texas Performing Arts presents “Hamlet”

August 5-8 at Willow Bend Centre of the Arts in Plano

ntpa.org

Alanis Morissette

August 13-14 at Dos Equis Pavillion, Dallas

ticketmaster.com

BEATLES TRIBUTE: HARD NIGHT’S DAY

August 14 at The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Plano

Legacyfoodhall.com

ROGER CREAGER

August 26, 7:30 p.m. at Courtyard Theatre, Plano

plano.gov

