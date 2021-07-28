A drive-by parade in Plano, on July 26, celebrated more than 80 teens who participated in the Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program.

With noisemakers, signs and pom-poms in tow, Plano Mayor John Muns – along with elected officials, employers and sponsors – cheered on the interns as they pulled up in their decked-out cars honking and waving to parade goers.

One of the 80+ teens who participated in the plano mayor’s summer internship program were celebrated during a drive-by parade

The parade was held in lieu of the usual 400-plus guest luncheon and program that traditionally culminates the summer. This is the second year, due to the pandemic, to host a parade instead of the traditional luncheon.

After the success of last year’s parade, event organizers returned to the drive-by event to honor the interns, businesses and nonprofits who participated during another uncertain year.

Some of the 80+ teens who participated in the plano mayor’s summer internship program were celebrated during a drive-by parade. | photo by james edward

The parade marked the final week of the eighth-annual Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program, which provided 82 Plano public high school students with remote or onsite jobs (or a combination of both) at top companies and nonprofits. The eight-week program ran June 7 – July 30, and interns worked 20-40-hour weeks earning a minimum of $10 an hour.

“In my first year as mayor and being new to this program, I was impressed with these exceptional interns and the wonderful support provided to them by our business and nonprofit community,” said Plano Mayor John Muns. “This was a rebound summer for us, and I appreciate the organizations that dug deep and took these students under their wings. These teens now have a head start as they approach the end of high school, having worked in exciting fields, from manufacturing, tech and aviation, to insurance, health care and the nonprofit sector.”

Plano mayor john muns pictured with one of the 80+ teens who participated in the plano mayor’s summer internship program were celebrated during a drive-by parade. | photo by james edward

The Mayor expressed his gratitude to longtime presenting sponsor Capital One, major sponsors JPMorgan Chase and NTT Data Services, and program sponsors Atmos Energy, Bank of America, Boeing City of Plano, Ericsson, FedEx Office, Granite Properties, Liberty Mutual, Medical City Plano, Oncor, Plano ISD and Texas Health Plano Presbyterian.

Minnie’s food pantry is one of the nonprofits that students can work with and learn from during the plano mayor’s summer internship program. | photo by james edward

Meals on wheels collin county is one of the nonprofits that students can work with and learn from during the plano mayor’s summer internship program. | photo by james edward

During several parade stops, the interns received a swag bag with donated merchandise and sundry items along with a box lunch.

Combining Plano’s vibrant business community with a nationally recognized school district, the Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program gives rising juniors and seniors an opportunity to gain real-world experience through employment in a professional workplace at some of the area’s top companies and nonprofits.

To support the program and learn more, go to this website!