There are lots of fun activities to do this weekend for the whole family… and for the pets!

Take your dog to an outdoor concert, or a meant-for-dogs gathering in the park. Learn how to decorate cookies, or how to knit. There’s definitely something to do this weekend that you’ll enjoy!

Paws in the park is a perfect thing to do this weekend to get your dog moving, and playing with new friends! | shutterstock

Paws in the Park

Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Is your dog in need of some furry playtime? Take him or her to Paws in the Park! There will be treats, dog-related vendors, a photo booth, a contest, and of course, lots of other dogs. A few dogs from DFW Rescue Me will also be up for adoption.

Bonnie Wenk Park | 2996 Virginia Pkwy., McKinney

Who doesn’t love cookies? Decorating them could be a sure hit to to this weekend with your kids! | shutterstock

Cookie Decorating Class

Saturday, July 24 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Celebrate Christmas in July with this family cookie decorating class! All supplies will be provided by Sweets on a Stick for you to learn and master how to decorate four cookies that you get to take home with you. Tickets are $25, and you can purchase them here!

Sweets on a Stick | 6868 Pecan St., Frisco

Add knitting or crocheting to your repertoire of hobbies! | shutterstock

Learn How to Knit

Available all weekend

Learn how to knit, crochet, or improve your technique at Stitches Boutique and Lounge’s Friday and Saturday classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Whatever your skill level, you can learn something new, or work on your current work in progress on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in their open lounge. More information available here.

Stitches Boutique and Lounge | 1029 E. 15th St., Plano

You can’t beat a concert in the park! | shutterstock

Vitruvian Park Concert

Thursday, July 29 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Take your family to listen to live music from A Hard Day’s Night, a Beatles tribute band, while eating, drinking, and playing games. Enjoy the beautiful amphitheater setting and be sure to take advantage of the numerous food trucks! More info here.

Vitruvian Park | 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison

Missing out on a free screening of this 90’s classic? “AS IF!” | giphy

Free Screening of Clueless

Wednesday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Grab your girls and your best plaid skirt, and watch Clueless at Legacy West’s Summer Sunset Movie Series! Each free reservation includes a $10 Legacy Hall gift card for each guest, your choice of a beer bucket or a select bottle of wine, and a box of candy. Feel free to enjoy the food and drinks offered for sale at Legacy Hall too. More info here.

Legacy Hall Box Garden | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Recurring Things To Do This Weekend

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, Willow Bend Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market (we’ve compiled some fun Collin County farmers markets here). Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

See the most statues of women ever assembled in one location at a time at NorthPark Center. The inspirational exhibit displays ten women who have found success in their diverse fields of STEM, entertainment, business, sports, and academia.