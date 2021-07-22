There are lots of fun activities to do this weekend for the whole family… and for the pets!
Take your dog to an outdoor concert, or a meant-for-dogs gathering in the park. Learn how to decorate cookies, or how to knit. There’s definitely something to do this weekend that you’ll enjoy!
Paws in the Park
Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Is your dog in need of some furry playtime? Take him or her to Paws in the Park! There will be treats, dog-related vendors, a photo booth, a contest, and of course, lots of other dogs. A few dogs from DFW Rescue Me will also be up for adoption.
Bonnie Wenk Park | 2996 Virginia Pkwy., McKinney
Cookie Decorating Class
Saturday, July 24 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Celebrate Christmas in July with this family cookie decorating class! All supplies will be provided by Sweets on a Stick for you to learn and master how to decorate four cookies that you get to take home with you. Tickets are $25, and you can purchase them here!
Sweets on a Stick | 6868 Pecan St., Frisco
Learn How to Knit
Available all weekend
Learn how to knit, crochet, or improve your technique at Stitches Boutique and Lounge’s Friday and Saturday classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Whatever your skill level, you can learn something new, or work on your current work in progress on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in their open lounge. More information available here.
Stitches Boutique and Lounge | 1029 E. 15th St., Plano
Vitruvian Park Concert
Thursday, July 29 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Take your family to listen to live music from A Hard Day’s Night, a Beatles tribute band, while eating, drinking, and playing games. Enjoy the beautiful amphitheater setting and be sure to take advantage of the numerous food trucks! More info here.
Vitruvian Park | 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison
Free Screening of Clueless
Wednesday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Grab your girls and your best plaid skirt, and watch Clueless at Legacy West’s Summer Sunset Movie Series! Each free reservation includes a $10 Legacy Hall gift card for each guest, your choice of a beer bucket or a select bottle of wine, and a box of candy. Feel free to enjoy the food and drinks offered for sale at Legacy Hall too. More info here.
Legacy Hall Box Garden | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano
Recurring Things To Do This Weekend
Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.
Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.
For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, Willow Bend Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market (we’ve compiled some fun Collin County farmers markets here). Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!
See the most statues of women ever assembled in one location at a time at NorthPark Center. The inspirational exhibit displays ten women who have found success in their diverse fields of STEM, entertainment, business, sports, and academia.