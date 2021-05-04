On Saturday, May 1, multiple cities and school boards across Collin County had seats up for election. And some were especially important, like Plano mayor and McKinney mayor.

Multiple city races will have runoff elections on June 5, according to Collin County’s website. The last day to register to vote in time for the runoff elections is Wednesday, May 5. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Tuesday, May 25. Early voting for the runoff elections starts Monday, May 24 through Saturday, May 29 and Tuesday, June 1.

To find out some of the new (and old) faces that will be representing you, here’s a roundup of who won what in Collin County’s four biggest cities, according to the county’s unofficial election results.

Plano

Plano voters not only voted in a new mayor on Saturday, but they were also voting to fill Plano City Council places 2, 4, 7 and 8. Along with that, residents voted for Places 1, 2, 3, and 6 on Plano ISD’s Board of Trustees.

The county’s unofficial results show that John Muns will be Plano’s new mayor with 53% of the vote. But the race was somewhat close between him and Lily Bao, who served in Place 7 on the Plano City Council and resigned from this position to run for mayor. Bao received 43% of the votes. The third candidate, Lydia Ortega, received 4% of the vote.

Deputy Mayor Pro Tem and Place 2 incumbent Anthony Ricciardelli beat his opponent Steve Lavine with 53% of the vote.

Out of the four candidates for Place 4 — incumbent Kayci Prince, Vidal Quintanilla, Justin Adcock and Nassat Parveen — Adcock received 42% of the votes. Since none of the candidates received over 50%, there will be a runoff election between Adcock and Prince.

Two of the five candidates for Place 7 were neck in neck. Julie Holmer received 34% of the vote, while Chris Robertson got 32%, which means there will be a runoff election between them since neither received more than 50% of the vote.

The runoff election takes place June 5.

The race for Place 8 is also a close one, with incumbent Rick Smith as the projected winner. Smith gathered 53% of the vote and his opponent Elisa Klein got 47% of the vote.

Lauren Tyra is the projected winner of the Plano ISD Board of Trustees Place 1 with 62% of the vote. Place 2 incumbent Angela Powell is projected to win re-election with 52% of the vote. Nancy C. Humphrey, Place 3 incumbent, is also projected to win re-election against her opponent with 62% of the vote. The school board’s Place 6 incumbent and Vice President Jeri Chambers won re-election with 57% of the vote.

McKinney

McKinney residents voted for McKinney City Council District 1, District 3, mayor and At Large 1. They also filled places 1, 2, 3 and 7 on McKinney ISD’s Board of Trustees.

The county’s unofficial results show that George Fuller won re-election as McKinney mayor. He leads the other two candidates with 67% of the vote. His opponents Jimmy R. Stewart and Tom Meredith collected 2% and 31% of the votes.

Over in District 1, Justin Beller received 41% of the vote. Cris Treviño collected 19% of the vote, Johnny Moore collected 8% and Stan Penn collected 32%. There will be a runoff election between Beller and Penn on June 5.

Dr. Gere’ Feltus, District 3 candidate, is the projected winner with 52% of the vote. Her opponent Vicente Torres got 48% of the vote. At Large 1 incumbent Charlie Philips is the projected winner with 60% of the vote. His opponent Brian J. Magnuson got 40% of the vote.

For Place 1 on the McKinney ISD Board of Trustees, incumbent Maria McKinzie will be replaced by her opponent Larry Jagours. McKinzie got 45% of the vote, while Jagours got 55%. Place 2 incumbent Philip Hassler won re-election with 63% of the vote. His opponent Anthony Congine got 37% of the vote.

The school board’s Place 3 incumbent Kathy Livezey is projected to be replaced with her opponent Chad Green. Livezey got 38% of the vote, Green got 50% and Erwin Garcia received 13%. Harvey Oaxaca is the winner for the board’s Place 7 with 48% of the vote. He ran against Serena Ashcroft, Joy Booth and J.B. Franze.

Allen

Allen residents voted for Allen City Council places 1, 3 and 5, along with Allen ISD Board of Trustees places 1, 2 and 3.

There were six candidates for city council Place 1, and just two garnered most of the votes — Dwight Burns and Daren Meis. Meis is the projected winner with 51% of the vote, while Burns got 38%.

Place 3 ended up being a tight race between incumbent Lauren Doherty and Dave Cornette. Doherty received 42% of the vote, and Cornette got 41% of the vote. They will face off in a runoff election.

Four candidates ran for Allen City Council Place 5. Of them, Dave Shafer and Philip Brewer got most of the votes. Shafer received 48% of votes, while Brewer got 41%. They will battle it out in a runoff election.

All of the incumbents running for spots on the Allen ISD Board of Trustees won re-election. Place 1 incumbent Sarah Mitchell beat her opponent Jorge Jesus Torres with 77% of the vote. The school board’s Place 2 incumbent David Noll was re-elected to his position, beating his opponent Stacey Greer. Noll received 69% of the vote. Place 3 incumbent Kevin Cameron wins re-election with 80% of the vote against his opponent Deepak R. Kaithakkapuzha.

Frisco

Voters in Frisco filled Frisco City Council Place 1 and Place 3, along with places 6 and 7 on Frisco ISD’s Board of Trustees.

Frisco City Council Place 1 incumbent John Keating is the projected winner against his opponent JP Schade. Keating gathered 73% of the vote.

However, the race for Place 3 on the city council was a bit more contested and will head to a runoff. Jennifer White received 32% of the vote, and Angelia Pelham got 30%.

No surprise — Frisco ISD Board of Trustees Place 6 incumbent John Classe won re-election as he ran unopposed. The school board’s Place 7 incumbent René Archambault won re-election against Evelyn Brooks with 59% of the vote.

Editor’s note: story has been updated with information about the runoff elections.