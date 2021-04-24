Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses have seen significant setbacks or even had to shut their doors forever. Some of the most impacted are small businesses run by entrepreneurs.

However, The DEC Network has been making strides to help. It’s a non-profit that helps entrepreneurs build and grow their businesses. The network has funded multiple entrepreneur-led businesses to get them back on their feet during the pandemic.

“As a restaurant located in the bottom of a high-rise office tower, we have been devastated by the effects of COVID-19,” Jeff Hancock of Kuai Dumplings & Soups said in a testimonial on the non-profit’s website. “With the funds we received from the Revive Dallas loan, we feel optimistic that we will be able to survive the downturn and ultimately bring back all of our employees.”

Now the DEC Network is looking to recruit 18 new members for its Associate Board, according to a press release.

The Dallas-based non-profit is seeking young professionals in North Texas who want to advance the entrepreneurial landscape. They need experience in corporate and start-up organizations. Currently, the board has 12 members, with Arcade CEO David Cherrie serving as its chairman.

Applicants for The DEC Network’s Associate Board must be between 21 and 45 and have professional networks across DFW. They must make a commitment of one year, set aside one to two hours each week, and join one of the network’s committees — fundraising, partnerships, programs, development or communications. There is an annual fee of $300, but they can expect to learn from successful entrepreneurs, increase their professional networks, gain leadership experience and participate in mentorship opportunities.

Applications close on Sunday, April 25. To apply online, click here. The application takes about 10-15 minutes to fill out, Cherrie said. References from the current DEC Network team are highly valued, so be sure to include them if applicable.

Accepted applicants will then have a 30-minute introduction interview with a committee chair member. Candidates chosen after the initial interviews will have a final 30-minute alignment interview with the Associate Board chair. The board will approve nominations during its May 5 meeting from 4-6 p.m.

“We’re growing the Associate Board to help us achieve the ambitious goals we have to maximize the impact of the DEC by enriching the engagement of young professionals across the city,” Cherrie said.

For questions about the board or applications, email AssociateBoard@thedec.co.