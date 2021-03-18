After surviving 2020 — a year we’d all like to forget — you deserve a break.

Specifically, a break at a special place where you can relax in style: a luxurious seaside getaway that checks all your R & R boxes.

Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts in Los Cabos, a collection of premier hotels at the tip of the Baja Peninsula, features a handful of exceptional properties in the hemisphere’s fastest-growing and most glamorous destination. Each offers all-inclusive, full-service amenities and boutique services in an atmosphere of casual elegance.

The view from the Sky Pool.

Is safety in place?

Visitors can be assured of a safe vacation. Last year, Pueblo Bonito Resorts instituted the CARE Pledge. CARE translates to:

C onscientious Service

onscientious Service A dvanced Standards

dvanced Standards R igorous Sanitation

igorous Sanitation Elevated Hygiene.

Safety standards at the resorts meet or exceed the recommendations of local and international health authorities. At all times, Pueblo Bonito’s priority is the health and safety of its owners, guests and associates.

Where to stay?

Golfers gravitate to the adults-only, all-inclusive Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort located five minutes from Quivira Golf Club, a spectacular Jack Nicklaus-designed course marked by sheer granite cliffs, huge windswept dunes and rolling desert foothills. In a destination revered for its unique mountain-desert-ocean ecosystem, Quivira offers more oceanfront exposure—and more unforgettable thrills—than any other course in Los Cabos. The golf club serves as an exclusive amenity for Pueblo Bonito guests and Quivira residents.

Pacifica, an enchanting oasis of natural beauty and relaxation, has redefined the upscale Cabo vacation experience for couples. The hotel ascended into the ultra-luxe category five years ago with the debut of The Towers at Pacifica, a sumptuous “resort within a resort” that features beautifully appointed guest rooms and suites with private terraces and personalized 24-hour butler service.

Ocean View Junior Suite. Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas.

Golfers traveling with families can opt for the nearby Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort, a magnificent property terraced down the face of an ocean bluff. The hotel offers an array of spacious, well-appointed suites, all with ocean views. There’s also a dazzling Sky Pool set high above the sea. The signature restaurant is LaFrida, which offers a gourmet dining experience in a candlelit room dedicated to famed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

Dinner at LaFrida.

More dining options?

The Market at Quivira, a bustling food hall attached to Sunset Beach, welcomes diners to an enticing array of eateries, from Asian to Italian. The Market’s newest outlet is The After at Quivira, a stylish sports bar with an ocean-view terrace. The After features a dozen oversize TV’s, artisanal beers on draft, superb hand-crafted cocktails, and classic American bar fare with a Mexican twist.

The Market at Quivira. Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach. Photo by: Victor Elias Photography.

Both Pacifica and Sunset Beach front a glorious 2.5-mile stretch of pristine ocean beach. Both hotels are home to award-winning Armonia Spas, each a sanctuary of relaxation and renewal. The extensive menu of spa treatments includes soothing massages, smoothing body scrubs, detoxifying body wraps and pampering facials.

More Pueblo Bonito lodging options?

Montecristo Estates Luxury Villas, convenient to Quivira Golf Club and set within an exclusive gated community, features richly furnished, beautifully appointed three-bedroom villas designed in a Spanish Colonial revival style.

In Cabo San Lucas itself is Los Cabos Beach Resort, a landmark Mediterranean-style property nicknamed “Blanco” for its pure white exterior. The hotel offers suites and restaurants oriented to the rock formations and distinctive sea arch at Land’s End.

Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach. Photo by: Victor Elias Photography.

Its neighbor, Rosé Resort & Spa, is known for its rose-pink walls, gleaming domes, and Greco-Roman busts and statues. Both hotels sidle up to El Medano Beach, a beautiful two-mile stretch of soft white sand lapped by the bay’s calm waters.

For more information about Pueblo Bonito Resorts, visit: pueblobonito.com/resorts

GETAWAY GIVEAWAY — PRIZE DETAILS

A 2-night stay at the Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas,

Accommodations in a Junior Suite for 4 people, maximum.

Enter the Getaway Giveaway here!