Whether International, out of state, or an easy staycation in town – WIN the experience you have been dreaming of with Local Profile’s Getaway Giveaway!



Starting Monday March 1st, register once daily on LocalProfile.com throughout the month of March for your chance to win one of SEVEN experiences.



Then starting April 1st, we will contact one winner each day with the winner getting to chose their own experience from the remaining choices.



You could win a stay at one of these amazing resorts:

*Casa De Campo Resort (Dominican Republic)

*Omni Frisco

*Omni Las Colinas

*Pueblo Bonito (Los Cabos, Mexico)

*Krystal Grand (Los Cabos, Mexico)

*Bass Pro Shops Angler’s Lodge (Springfield, MO)

*Casa Dorada (Los Cabos, Mexico)



**Flights are not included in the experiences**

The Getaway Experiences

More details on the experiences available and the resorts hosting them below.

Casa de Campo Resort (Dominican Republic)

The Prize: Winner will receive the following: Five (5) nights stay for two people; Accommodation in an Elite room; One golf cart for transportation within the resort; Daily breakfast at the Resort selected restaurant; Two rounds of Golf at Teeth of the Dog; and Two Spa Treatments

Resort Details: The first resort in the Dominican Republic, Casa de Campo® Resort & Villas has been a favorite luxury destination for discerning travelers and celebrities the world over who relish the private gated community for its safe and exclusive setting. Known as the best golf resort, the 3 Pete Dye golf courses include Teeth of the Dog, which is the #1 ranked course in the Caribbean. The activities are all world class



www.casadecampo.com.do

Omni Frisco

The Prize: To Be Announced Soon

Hotel Details: Omni Frisco Hotel captures the energy and future of this vibrant North Texas city, making it a location you’ll never forget. Featuring 300 beautifully-appointed guest rooms and suites, this luxury 16-story hotel serves as the cornerstone of The Star, a 91-acre entertainment district anchored by the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and offers exciting dining, nightlife, and shopping all just steps away.

www.omnihotels.com/hotels/frisco

Omni Las Colinas

The Prize: To Be Announced Soon

Hotel Details: At Omni Las Colinas Hotel (formerly Omni Mandalay Hotel at Las Colinas) in Irving, you’ll experience the urban energy of our community plus the tranquility of our waterfront location on Lake Carolyn. Enjoy access to a host of restaurants, shops and businesses, then explore the Mandalay Canal by gondola or stand-up paddle board during downtime. Featuring a newly renovated outdoor pool, patio and bar.

www.omnihotels.com/hotels/dallas-las-colinas

Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos

The Prize: 2-night stay at the Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, accommodations in a Junior Suite for max. 4 person

Resort Details: A lovely Mediterranean-style resort in Cabo San Lucas, Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos offers the full-service amenities and boutique services found only at the world’s finest hotels. Noted for casual elegance and all-inclusive ease, oceanfront Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos overlooks El Médano Beach and the Sea of Cortez, affording its guests stunning views of Land’s End.



www.pueblobonito.com/resorts/los-cabos

Krystal Grand Los Cabos

The Prize: Winner to receive: Complementary 3 nights stay in a Junior Suite Swim Out Garden View, for 2 people; Complimentary access to our Altitude Club Benefits; Limitless access to a delicious buffet and à la carte dining options. (Reservations required for specialty restaurants); Limitless international and domestic liquors and non-alcoholic beverages; Complimentary Wi-Fi; All taxes and gratuities

Resort Details: The Krystal Grand Los Cabos Hotel, a luxury beach resort which is the perfect haven for families, couples and groups looking for exclusivity and comfort on the southern tip of Mexico. With spa, haute cuisine, boardrooms for weddings and events and VIP areas, this spa hotel in San Jose del Cabo is the perfect accommodation option for your luxury vacation.



www.krystalgrand-loscabos.com/

Bass Pro Shops Angler’s Lodge (Springfield, MO)

The Prize: To Be Announced Soon

Resort details: Welcome to Bass Pro Shops Angler’s Lodge! We will surround you with opportunities to engage, explore and enjoy the beauty of the Ozarks. n Visit the original Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World and the Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium or take to the outdoors and book your tee time on what’s becoming known as America’s Next Great Golf Destination at Big Cedar Golf.



bassproanglerslodge.com/springfield/

Casa Dorada Los Cabos

The Prize: To Be Announced Soon



Resort Details: Guests arriving at Casa Dorada Los Cabos, Resort & Spa find themselves in a setting distinguished by breathtaking natural beauty, chic luxury and unparalleled dining experiences. We welcome you to discover one of the best five-star resorts in Cabo – overlooking the immaculate white sands of swimmable blue flag Medano Beach and the magnificent Arch of Cabo San Lucas and just a five-minute stroll from downtown Cabo San Lucas



www.casadorada.com/

Contest Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

Eligibility. This Local Profile Sharing the Love Giveaway (“Sweepstakes”) is open to all natural persons who are legal residents of the 50 United States and District of Columbia, who are at least 18 years old at time of entry. Void outside the USA, in Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, and other United States territories and possessions.

Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited by law Sponsorship. The Sweepstakes sponsor is Local Profile. Sponsor and its respective affiliates, subsidiaries, successors, assigns, agents, representatives, officers, directors, shareholders, and employees, and any entity involved in the development, production, implementation, administration, judging or fulfillment of the Sweepstakes, including without limitation, the immediate family members of such individuals, are not eligible to participate.

Sponsor will conduct the Sweepstakes substantially as described in these Official Rules.

Entry Period. This Sweepstakes begins on March 1st and ends on April 9th, 2021. One winner will be notified each day April 1,2, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9th.

How to Enter. During the Entry Period, visit the Sweepstakes registration page located here. You will be asked to provide basic contact information, such as your name, street address phone number, and email address. (NOTE: You must complete all required fields of entry form with information that is valid on the date of the drawing to be eligible).

If entering the Sweepstakes via Facebook, you must be the owner of the email account associated with the Facebook account from which entry is made. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You understand you are providing your information to Sponsor and/or Administrator and not to Facebook.

Entries become property of Sponsor; none will be acknowledged or returned.