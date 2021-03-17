Omni Las Colinas Hotel is more than just a place to stay; it’s a place to experience.

This 28-story hotel features 421 guest rooms and suites. The completion of a $13-million renovation to common space amenities provides a fresh, elevated guest experience.

Omni Las Colinas Hotel, Las Colinas, Texas

Beautiful design updates include accents and neutral tones that represent a strong Texan culture and truly reflects the spirit of Las Colinas.

Discover the Lakehouse Waterfront Lounge, the perfect backdrop to a resort-style vacation.

The transformed outdoor space includes unexpected green space, inviting fire pits, relaxing daybeds and a waterfront view. Not to mention the private cabanas, poolside cocktails, and sun-kissed afternoons complete your getaway itinerary.

The lobby restaurant and bar boasts of craft cocktails and local brews along with Texas-inspired dishes served up with a unique twist. If you’re on the go or just need a quick pick-me-up, make a stop at the upscale coffee bar and market, Over the Counter. A selection of curated local products is available for purchase.

Omni Las Colinas Hotel, Las Colinas, Texas

With the energy of the city and amenities of a resort, you’ll want to make your stay at Omni Las Colinas Hotel a permanent vacation.



For additional information on the hotel and its amenities, visit

www.omnihotels.com/hotels/dallas-las-colinas or call (972) 556-0800.

GETAWAY GIVEAWAY — PRIZE DETAILS

A vacation for two at Omni Las Colinas Hotel

Two-night stay in a spacious Mandalay Suite

$150 Food &Retail Credit

Complimentary Private Cabana

Upscale Welcome Amenity

Complimentary Self-Parking

Enter the Getaway Giveaway here!