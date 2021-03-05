As the weather warms up and the pandemic slows down, Collin County parents and their kids want to venture outdoors. But after spending so much time indoors, it’s hard to remember which parks offer the most fun for kids.

Below, you’ll find the best parks for parents with young children in Collin County’s five biggest cities — McKinney, Frisco, Plano, Allen and Richardson.

McKinney’s Bonnie Wenk Park

Located at 2996 Virginia Parkway, Bonnie Wenk Park consists of an outdoor amphitheater, dog park, all-abilities playground, fitness court, fishing pond and hiking/biking trails. The park also has restrooms, play structures, a pavilion, food truck outlets and two lighted, multi-purpose fields.

Bonnie Wenk Park has 4.7 stars on Google Reviews. It is “awesome for kids and dogs,” according to Roy G’s review.

“My kids love going here because there are a variety of things to go,” Morgan T. wrote in a Google Review. “Whether you want to play on the obstacle course, playground, workout or just play sports. There is plenty of room and never too pack[ed] for kids to still have fun.”

Bonus — the park also has a lightning strike detector to keep you and your family safe once Texas’ spring severe storms pop up.

Frisco’s Hope Park

Hope Park at Frisco Commons has a playground for children of all abilities, including rubberized footing, a sensory area, adaptive playground equipment and a splash pad.

The park, which has 4.8 stars on Google Reviews, is located at 8000 McKinney Road. It also has a one-mile trail for parents who want to enjoy the scenery while their children play.

“Such a beautiful setting, with a playground that surpasses all which includes handicap access, positive messages, and age appropriate suggestions,” Christie O’Neill wrote in a Google Review. “Aside from the playground, there is a raised garden, amphitheater, pond with ducks and walking trail. Bathrooms and covered picnic area as well.”

Plano’s Windhaven Meadows Park

The 123-acre Windhaven Meadows Park, located at 5400 Windhaven Parkway. It has walking trails, ponds, restrooms, a dog park and a 4,800-square-foot covered, reservable pavilion. It also features the all-abilities-friendly Liberty Playground with 20,000 square feet of accessible play equipment.

With a 4.8-star rating on Google Reviews, folks say the park has unique playground equipment and lots for kids to do.

“I love coming to this place,” EL Williams wrote in a Google Review. “I can watch my kids at a higher level or just as comfortably play with them. There is a trail nearby to enjoy walks and see nature.”

Allen’s Celebration Park

Consisting of an all-abilities playground, hike/bike trails, a sprayground, barbecue grills, a covered pavilion, baseball/softball fields, a basketball court, soccer fields, picnic tables and lighted tennis courts, Allen’s Celebration Park has it all.

Celebration Park is located at 701 Angel Parkway and has a 4.7-star rating on Google Reviews. Dana Bell, Allen Parks and Recreation Department marketing specialist, said the sprayground is open during the summer for children of all ages.

“Great place for parents with young kids,” Shaykh Meer wrote in a Google Review. “Water fountains are open for play. Abundance of chairs and benches to find your space. Good place to sit in the grass area as well. Some food places around makes it a perfect afternoon or evening gateway.”

Richardson’s Cottonwood Park

Cottonwood Park in Richardson has just about everything one could need for a day of fun — playground equipment, picnic supplies, two pavilions, two lakes, a swimming pool, baby pool, restrooms, two lighted tennis courts, 1.1 miles of trail, a sand volleyball court and a multi-use concrete court.

Located at 1301 W Belt Line Road, Cottonwood Park has 4.6 stars on Google Reviews. The newly renovated playground is a “kid’s paradise,” according to Jennifer Tidmore.

“My kids and I have always loved this park, even before the playground was remodeled,” Veronica Cubias wrote in a Google Review. “Now [it] is even more beautiful with the new playground. My boys love playing and making new friends and I enjoy the long walks.”