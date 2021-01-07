Ring in the new year doing a variety of fun activities this weekend in Collin County. Eat at a new restaurant, take advantage of limited-time museum exhibits, or spend a good-weather day outside at a farmers market. Collin County has a lot to offer this weekend and this month, so make sure to check it all out!

Visit a Gingerbread Village

Daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Enjoy this free activity to celebrate the end of the holiday season. Drive or walk through the Gingerbread Village at Shops at Legacy, filled with life-sized gingerbread and sugar cookie characters, trees, candy canes, and snowflakes. Don’t forget to send a letter to Santa or take a selfie at the Life is Sweet Station while you’re there. The village is located in the center of Lone Star Drive surrounding Apricot Lane and ella bleu.

The Shops at Legacy | 5741 Legacy Dr., Plano

Lace up Your Ice Skates at an Outdoor Rink

Available all weekend

Head over to the Children’s Health StarCenter Farmers Branch to Skate Under the Stars at their outdoor ice rink. For more information, visit facebook.com. To purchase tickets, visit discoverfarmersbranch.com/skating-under-the-stars. Admission for ages 4+ costs $10, while ages 3 and under are admitted for free. Skate rental costs $10.

Children’s Health StarCenter | 12700 N. Stemmons Fwy., Farmers Branch

Buy Farm-Fresh Produce

Saturday, January 9 from 1 – 5 p.m.

Farm-To-Market at Lavon Farms features fresh, high-quality dairy products made with milk from award-winning cows. Purchase this artisan milk, yogurt, cheese, and more made from rBGH-free milk. For unique, healthy, creamy dairy, head over to Lavon Farms.

Lavon Farms | 3721 Jupiter Rd., Plano

Join a Virtual Tour of Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum

Sunday, January 10 from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Take advantage of this online tour to look at the incredible artwork inside the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the museum with the largest collection of Vincent Van Gogh’s art! The tour will feature Van Gogh’s best works, Monet, Gaugin, and other renowned artists. To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/van-gogh-museum.

Recurring Things To Do

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events. Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

Go to the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary this month to see their life-size animatronic dinosaurs in an experience like no other! The exhibit includes a 46-foot T-Rex and 9 other gigantic dinosaurs. Purchase tickets here. Admission is free for Heard Museum members.