It’s fall, y’all and time to celebrate with some of the season’s best events. If you’re looking for something festive and spooky or just want to get outside to enjoy the cooler weather, check out these events happening through the end of October. Make your plans early, most of these events have been planned with social distancing in-mind and may have limited capacity.

shutterstock

The Big Orange Pumpkin Farm

Now through November 25

Treat your family to a taste of country life and visit the Big Orange Pumpkin Farm for a full day of fun. Visitors can see blossoming small green pumpkins right on the vine in the pumpkin patch, enjoy hay rides, wind through a 6-foot hay maze, and visit the petting farm. Admission is $10 per person over 2 years old and includes feed for the petting farm as well as the maze and roping pen experiences.

Preston Trail Farms | 15102 TX-289, Gunter | PrestonTrailFarms.com

Haunted Halloween Trail

Fridays & Saturdays through November 1

Bring a few of your closest (and bravest) friends and take a haunted trail hike through the Forbidden Forest. Small groups will be taken on a guided tour through the winding trails of Blue Heron Landing for a spooky good time. Be sure to stay on the trail and make it back before the bell tolls 12 times! Tickets are $25 for visitors 12 years of age or older, and tickets for seniors and children under 12 are $15. Reservations must be made in advance and can be done by messaging Blue Heron Landing on Facebook.

Blue Heron Landing | 5915 Pleasant Valley Rd, Wylie

Rail District Outdoor Market

October 16-17

Support some of your favorite small businesses and merchants at the Rail District’s final Outdoor Market of the year. This is the perfect chance to get a head start on your holiday shopping or to pick up a few fall pieces for your home. When you’re done shopping, or you just need a break, stop into one of the restaurants along Main Street for coffee or a bite to eat. Follow Frisco Rail District Merchants on Facebook for exact times and more information.

The Rail District | 6891 W. Main St., Frisco

Pumpkin Splash Patch

October 17 | 12 and 2 p.m.

Grab your goggles and head to the pumpkin patch? Yes, that’s right. Kids can pick their Halloween pumpkin from a floating pumpkin patch in Allen! After selecting their pumpkin (and drying it off) kids can decorate their pumpkin so it’s ready to be placed on the front porch as soon as they arrive home. Children six years and younger must be accompanied by an adult in the water, and registration is required. Visit the City of Allen Parks and Recreation department online to learn more and register today.

Don Rodenbaugh Natatorium | 110 E Rivercrest Blvd., Allen

Courtesy of Bingham House Facebook

Bingham House Fall Family Festival

October 17 | 1 – 8 p.m.

Join the historic Bingham House for their first-ever Fall Family Festival. They’ll have a spread of fall food and drinks available for purchase, including apple cider, barbecue sliced brisket or pulled pork, a caramel apple dipping station, caramel corn, grilled corn on the cob, spiced nuts and s’mores. Adults can also indulge in the Spiked Cider Bar and seasonal beers. Once you’ve had your fill, enjoy a variety of games, activities and photo opportunities! Click here to purchase tickets in advance ($10 for Adults and $5 for Kids) by October 16th and receive a free cup of cider. Tickets purchased at the door will be $12 for Adults and $7 for Kids over 2.

The Bingham House | 800 S. Chestnut St., McKinney

Courtesy of Downtown Plano Facebook

Oktoberfest Bier Walk

October 24 | 12 – 7 p.m.

Grab a stein and get ready to stroll through Downtown Plano’s Oktoberfest Bier Walk. Each $30 ticket includes a tasting glass and map directing you to all of the bier tasting stations, located in multiple shops and boutiques. There will be 20 unique beers on tap and ready for tasting, and a German-inspired OktoberFEAST package is available for pre-order from Jorg’s Cafe Vienna. Click here to purchase tickets and review the social-distancing rules that apply to this event.

Downtown Plano | 1037 E. 15th St., Plano

Legends of McKinney Ghost Walk

October 30 & 31 at multiple times

Join Heritage Village at Chestnut Square for a series of spooky adventures during Halloween weekend. They’ve curated a collection of historical tours and after-dark adventures to allow guests to put together a weekend of spirited fun. Enjoy the downtown trolley tour full with historical mysteries or visit costumed storytellers sharing haunting scenes from the past. Experts will also guide tours after dark of some of the oldest homes in McKinney. Visit ChestnutSquare.org for a full schedule of events and prices.

Heritage Village at Chestnut Square | 315 S. Chestnut St., McKinney

Spooky Science at Sci-Tech!

October 31 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Put on your costumes and head to Sci-Tech Discovery Center for a day of spooky smart Halloween fun! Enjoy a day of Halloween-themed events, including Spooky Scary Science activities, WOW Combustion Fire Shows, a costume parade and a contest with non-candy prizes! General admission passes are available for pre-order at mindstretchingfun.org.

Sci-Tech Discovery Center | 8004 N. Dallas Pkwy., Frisco

Dia De Los Muertos Festival

October 31 | 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos with The Patios at the Rail in Frisco. Visit their rooftop terrace for a full day of fun, including local vendors, a costume contest, live music from Mariachi Arriago, and a screening of the Disney movie COCO on a jumbo screen. General admission is $10 for those over 10 years old, and guests 21 and up can purchase a Brews Band for $25, which includes five beers. Tickets are available for purchase from Eventbrite.

The Patios at the Rail | 7511 Main St., Frisco

Hall-O-Ween at Legacy Hall

October 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Start planning your costume now, Legacy Hall’s annual Halloween party is back, complete with creepy cocktails, ghoulish tunes and a killer costume contest. Enjoy live music from Live 80 from 9-11 pm and dress to impress for the Costume Contest at 11pm. You have three chances to win one of their scary-good prizes: Best Individual Costume, Best Couples Costume and Best Group Costume. VIP Lounges are also available for groups wanting dedicated cocktail service and a great view of the stage. Follow Legacy Hall on Facebook for more event information.

Legacy Hall Box Garden | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano