Plano Food Pantry’s Delivery Truck Was Stolen over Easter Weekend

Over Easter weekend, Minnie’s Food Pantry, a Plano-based pantry that is dedicated to feeding the hungry, closed over the weekend so that their staff could enjoy the holiday. It had been a long few months, with a noted increase in clients and strained resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 10, Minnie’s posted that they had served more than 5,000 people and provided more than 75,000 meals in a week, so they were due a small respite.

When they returned Monday morning to make deliveries and pick supplies up from their partners, they found they were one delivery truck short. On the security footage, they saw that a 2012 Chevrolet Express G3500 was stolen at 7:15 a.m. on Saturday.

After reporting it to the Plano police, Minnie’s founder Cheryl “Action” Jackson also posted about it on her personal Facebook this morning, asking for the community’s help. The 2012 Chevrolet box truck has the Minnie’s Food Pantry logo on its side, she wrote and shared a photo of the man who was seen on a surveillance camera taking it.

“Our vehicles play a huge role in allowing us to rescue food, keep items on our shelves and continue distributing to families in need,” Jackson pointed out in the post.

On the phone this afternoon, Jackson says that she was devastated by the theft. “My team has worked so hard,”she says. “We’ve been working seven days a week [during the pandemic] and this was our first weekend off.”

Addressing the person who stole the truck, she adds: “This was a truck that had a purpose. This truck has picked up thousands and thousands of meals over the years. You targeted a nonprofit during a crisis.”

In fact, today, the truck was scheduled to make a delivery that would feed almost 100 seniors in a senior-living apartment complex.

All day, she has been trying to do what her mother, Minnie, would do: focus on the good in the situation, and remember that the good would always outweigh the bad.

Some of the good includes Google offering to rent a truck so they can send some employees to do deliveries and Samsung offering to do some local pick ups with three big trucks.

Jackson asks that the person responsible bring the truck back and also requests that the community keep an eye out for the truck. It won’t be hard to miss, she says. It has the Minnie’s logo blazing on its sides.

“I’ve cried enough about it,” Jackson says. “… I’ve still got to feed people. So I’m going to keep feeding people.”

Anyone with information about the theft can call 972.528.7165 or email [email protected]