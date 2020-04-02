Community

Send Some Encouragement to the Staff and Patients at Children’s Health

Posted on
childrens health ecard

Courtesy of Children’s Health

Here’s a good deed for the day: send some encouragement to one of the people on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis in North Texas.

Children’s Health has a new eCard campaign designed to give a little love to their hardworking hospital staff as well as the patients who are in isolation under their care.

childrens health ecard

Courtesy of Children’s Health

Children’s Health asks that you keep this one caveat in mind: “Due to volume, we cannot deliver cards to specific patients. We serve families of all different faiths and backgrounds. Do not share personal identifying information including last names, addresses, email or phone number. We recommend you do not use phrases such as “I hope you feel better” or “get well soon.””

Visit childrens.com/sendcard to choose a design, add a message and submit! Cards will be on display at every Children’s Health hospital and facility.

It might make someone’s day. Happy writing!

childrens health ecard

Courtesy of Children’s Health

Alexandra Cronin
Alexandra Cronin has been the senior editor at Local Profile since 2016. She loves great coffee, good food and average wine.
