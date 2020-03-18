Local News

Plano Extends Public Health Emergency, Closing Bars, Lounges, and Private Clubs

Posted on

City of Plano city council chambers

Plano City Council voted Tuesday evening to extend its state of emergency until the end of April, ordering the closure of in-person dining at restaurants and bars, lounges, and private clubs, as well as schools, movie theaters, and gyms.

The council also recommended restaurants with takeout services to utilizes those services in light of the in-person dining ban.

“It’s hard to imagine that a week ago, we were in D.C. at a restaurant and having a meal together and visiting the White House,” Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere told council members in a mostly empty council chamber. “And since then, the world has changed dramatically. You can see it from our seating here and the purposeful social distancing.

“And the moment that we are in is calling for extreme action. And we’re seeing that across the country and certainly locally.”

On Tuesday, Plano city officials recommended a 7-day public health emergency declaration. LaRosiliere said extending the declaration allows city officials the time they need to respond to coronavirus outbreak.

Collin County currently has 9 positive cases of COVID-19.

Plano’s current move comes at a time when other cities are declaring state of emergencies and doing their best to contain the outbreak, which is now affecting all 50 states.

Local Profile has put together a post of closures and other moves that affect people in North Texas. It will be updated as more news from the area breaks.

Plano city officials’ decisions follows in the steps of President Trump’s recommendations on Monday to avoid bars, restaurants, and food courts and limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

“If everyone makes this change or these critical changes and sacrifices now, we will rally together as one nation, and we will defeat the virus, and we’re going to have a big celebration all together,” Trump told reporters at a Monday morning press conference.

At Tuesday night’s council meeting, council members approved several recommendations that will remain active until April 27. Those recommendations include:

  1. Pursuant to Government Code §418.108(d), the City of Plano Emergency Management Plan shall remain active through the duration of this disaster declaration.
  2. Pursuant to Government Code §418.020(d), the City of Plano is authorized to: (1) temporarily or permanently acquire by lease, purchase, or other means sites required for installation of temporary housing units, emergency shelters or public health facilities for disaster victims; and (2) enter into arrangements necessary to prepare or equip the sites to use the housing units, emergency shelters or public health facilities, including arrangements for the purchase of temporary housing units, emergency shelters or public health facilities and the payment of transportation charges.
  3. Pursuant to Section 122.006 of the Texas Health and Safety Code, the City of Plano is authorized to adopt rules to protect the health of persons in the City of Plano, including quarantine rules to protect its residents against communicable disease and provide for the establishment of quarantine stations, emergency hospitals, and other hospitals.
  4. All public, private, and commercial labs within the City of Plano are encouraged to report the number of COVID-19 tests conducted on a daily basis to the City of Plano.
  5. It is recommended that large gatherings be restricted throughout the City of Plano in accordance with guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
  6. The City of Plano will activate the Emergency Operations Center and will operate during normal business hours.
  7. All Parks and Recreation facilities are closed until March 27th at which time the closure will be re-assessed and may be extended at the discretion of the City Manager.
  8. All Library facilities are closed until March 27th at which time the closure will be reassessed and may be extended at the discretion of the City Manager.
  9. All City Board and Commission meetings, with the exception of Plano City Council, Planning and Zoning and any other meeting required by law, will be postponed for the duration of this disaster declaration.
  10. All youth sports leagues will be suspended through March 27th for practice and play at which time the closure will be reassessed and may be extended at the discretion of the City Manager.
  11. All citizens are encouraged to watch City Council and Planning and Zoning meetings online rather than attend in person. For City Council meetings people can submit comments of public interest or comments on agenda items electronically to the City of Plano at [email protected]. For Planning and Zoning meetings people can submit comments of public interest and/or comments on agenda items electronically to the City of Plano at [email protected].
  12. All meetings at the Plano Event Center, Special Events, and Facility rentals through March 27th will be cancelled and offered refunds of deposit and/or fees for events and cancellations/refunds may be extended at the discretion of the City Manager.
  13. That this declaration hereby orders that a restaurant with or without drive-in or drive through services; drive-in restaurant; drive-through restaurant; or microbrewery, micro-distillery, or winery may only provide take out, delivery, or drive-in or drive- through services as allowed by law. This restriction is in effect until April 27, but may be revisited or repealed by the Mayor or City Council at an earlier date.
  14. That this declaration hereby orders the closure of a bar, lounge, or tavern; theater; gym; and private club. This restriction is in effect until April 27, but may be revisited or repealed by the Mayor or City Council at an earlier date.

City council members didn’t take their move lightly, and are well aware of how it will affect the community.

“This virus isn’t like the viruses we see in flu season,” Council member Rick Grady said. “It is significantly different, and its reaction to the community and to us is significantly different. We need to respond to this, and we need to respond to it very vigorously if we’re going to prevent a lot of illness within our community.

“I understand that there will be significant hardships when it happens. I also think there would be significant hardships if it didn’t happen and probably more so.”

Christian McPhate
Managing Editor at Local Profile
Christian McPhate has been working as a journalist for more than decade. He enjoys tackling true crime stories and late night writing sessions. His work has appeared in a number of publications, including the Dallas Morning News, the Dallas Observer, and Rolling Stone.
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Ross Perot Jr legacy business park Ross Perot Jr legacy business park
1.5K
Business

The Legacy of Ross Perot
ax chopping wood ax chopping wood
1.4K
Longform

The Most Infamous Ax Murder in Collin County History
police officer police officer
1.1K
Local News

Collin County Father of Slain UNT Student Demands Justice
breakfast-platter-pancakes-granola breakfast-platter-pancakes-granola
1.0K
Food

These are the Very Best Breakfasts in Collin County
1.0K
Business

Twelve Cowboys Way Channels Staubach and Jones in New Luxury Apartments
Dr Dale Okorodudu Black Men in White Coats Dr Dale Okorodudu Black Men in White Coats
974
Health

Why Dallas’ Dr. Dale Okorodudu Founded Black Men in White Coats
farmers branch farmers branch
757
Leisure

Get Some Sun This Spring at These Out-of-the-Box Local Parks
raw oysters hall shelf raw oysters hall shelf
741
Food

The New Cajun Restaurant Spicing Up Celina
719
Local News

Denton Police Release Body Cam Footage in UNT Student’s Death
711
Local News

Super Tuesday Ballot to Decide Highly-Contested Primary Race For McKinney’s 380th District Court
Lobster Stir-Fry Yakisoba Noodle Lobster Stir-Fry Yakisoba Noodle
660
Food

The Dual Character of Chef Chin’s Hibachi and Ramen
659
Local News

In Denton County, the Battle for the Sheriff’s Seat Heats Up
To Top