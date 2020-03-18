A Running List of Coronavirus Cases, Closures, and Updates in Collin County

COVID-19 is affecting countries around the world, including the United States. On March 16, the cities of Plano, Allen, Frisco, McKinney, and Dallas all declared local states of emergency. Across Collin County, we are seeing closures of schools, restaurants, and businesses, and cancellations of major events. Be ready for a change in your plans; President Trump has recommended against gatherings of more than 10 people. Here is a running list of Collin County updates regarding the novel coronavirus – number of cases, closures, etc.
We’ll keep this post updated, so check frequently. Stay safe, practice social distancing, and think before you go out somewhere.
Cases
As of Wednesday, the Collin County Health Department reported that there are nine confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County at this time and 66 persons under monitoring (PUM) in Collin County at this time. The ninth patient is a 32-year-old Plano woman who is self-quarantined in her home with no underlying health conditions.
Closures
Schools
WFAA has a running list of school closures. In Collin County, they are as follows:
- Allen ISD has extended its Spring Break by one week until March 20. All meetings, campus events, practices, and extracurricular activities are suspended the week of March 16-20.
- Celina ISD is closed the week of March 16-20.
- Dallas ISD has closed all schools indefinitely to slow the spread of the disease. Teachers are working to start distance learning online and are coming up with a plan to distribute meals at a number of campus locations.
- Frisco ISD has extended Spring Break one week until March 20 and “will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation prior to reopening school on Monday, March 23, and will communicate across all channels as updated information becomes available,” according to a Thursday statement. During this week, district offices will be closed and all district events and competitions that have been scheduled within the district during this timeframe will be considered canceled until further notice. District travel for student competitions and events outside the district will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
- McKinney ISD has extended its Spring Break by one week until March 20. All meetings, campus events, practices, and extracurricular activities are suspended the week of March 16-20.
- Plano ISD has extended its Spring Break by one week until March 20. All meetings, campus events, practices, and extracurricular activities are suspended the week of March 16-20. During this extended Spring Break, district offices will be closed and all district events and competitions that have been scheduled within the district during this timeframe will be considered canceled until further notice. District travel for student competitions and events outside the district will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
- Richardson ISD officials said starting March 23, which was supposed to be the first day back from spring break, all of their schools will be closed indefinitely. Beginning March 25, students will continue lessons at home. For third through eighth grades, they will study through devices issued by the district. All other students K-12 will be able to access lessons on the RISD website. RISD is also working on a plan for providing food for students while schools are closed.
- Wylie ISD has extended its Spring Break through March 20.
- Collin College is extending Spring Break by a week.
- The University of Texas at Dallas has extended spring break another week and will hold its classes online when they resume on March 30.
Public Offices
Plano
- The City of Plano will activate the Emergency Operations Center and will operate during normal business hours.
- All City Board and Commission meetings, with the exception of Plano City Council, Planning and Zoning and any other meeting required by law, will be postponed until their normal May meeting.
- All Parks and Recreation facilities are closed until March 27 at which time the closure will be re-assessed.
- All Library facilities are closed until March 27 at which time the closure will be reassessed.
- All City Board and Commission meetings, with the exception of Plano City Council, Planning and Zoning and any other meeting required by law, will be postponed until their normal May meeting.
Frisco
- Frisco Municipal Court will remain open to the public during normal business hours at this time. All dockets are proceeding as scheduled; however, if you’re feeling ill or concerned about exposure, you may reschedule your court date by coming to the court in person by April 10, 2020. You may also use their e-court options at FriscoTexas.gov/Ecourt, postal service or their 24-hour dropbox.
- All city-sponsored special events will be suspended through March 27 at which time the closure will be reassessed.
- All City Board and Commission meetings, with the exception of the Frisco City Council, Planning and Zoning, the Frisco Economic and Community Development Corporation boards and any other meeting required by law, will be postponed until May.
- City Parks and Recreation facilities, including ball fields, will be closed through March 27 at which time the closure will be reassessed. Parks and trails will remain open.
- The Frisco Public Library will be closed through March 27 at which time the closure will be reassessed. The library’s drive-thru pick up will remain open. Online services will continue as well.
- The Frisco Police Department is suspending block party registrations until further notice.
- The Frisco Municipal Court has canceled required scheduled court appearances, trials, and hearings through March 27, 2020.
Allen
- All City recreation and library facilities will remain closed to the public until further notice, and all activities canceled. Refunds will be offered on impacted events, classes and activities.
- All City board and commission meetings, except for Allen City Council, Allen Planning & Zoning and any other meeting required by law are postponed until further notice.
McKinney
- City Council meetings will continue as scheduled
- Residents are encouraged to consider viewing these meetings online
- Comments to the City Council can be submitted via email, phone or in writing. Details can be found on the meetings page
- McKinney Economic Development Corporation, McKinney Community Development Corporation, Visit McKinney, the McKinney Housing Finance Corporation, Planning and Zoning, and all advisory board meetings are canceled until further notice
- The McKinney Municipal Court is postponing all dockets, hearings, and trials starting March 16, 2020 through April 10, 2020. If you are scheduled for an appearance or trial before a judge or jury during these dates, please contact the court for alternative options by email or call 972-547-7676. For more information and payment options visit the municipal court page.
- Beginning at 3 p.m. on March 16, both McKinney Public Libraries will close and remain so through March 27. All programming remains canceled through April 6.
Dallas
- Jury trials at George Allen Courthouse are canceled for the next 30 days. So too are Justice of the Peace courts.
- The city of Dallas municipal courts are closed until April 3, meaning no jury trials.
- City libraries, cultural centers, and recreation centers are closed.
- Playgrounds and golf courses are closed. Parks remain open, even if they have those components.
Celina
- Municipal Court: Pretrial Hearings, Plea Hearings, and Show Cause Hearings currently set for March 18, 2020 will be rescheduled. A written notice advising you of the new date and time will be mailed to the address on file with the court.
Entertainment
Many restaurants have shut their in-house dining services, but are offering curbside pick-up. Call before you decide to dine out.
On Tuesday March 17, Plano ordered that all restaurants with or without drive-in or drive through services; drive-in restaurant; drive-through restaurant; or microbrewery, micro-distillery, or winery may only provide take out, delivery, or drive-in or drive-through services as allowed by law. This restriction is in effect until April 27, but may be revisited or repealed by the Mayor or City Council at an earlier date.
Plano
- All youth sports leagues will be suspended through March 27th for practice and play at which time the closure will be reassessed.
-
Plano Symphony Orchestra: The orchestra has canceled all March performances, citing the “the health, safety, and well-being of every member of the Plano Symphony Orchestra family” and the North Texas community. The cancellations include the subscription concert on March 21 and school concerts on March 17, 18 and 19.
- Texas Fly Fishing and Brew Festival:The March 21 and 22 festival at Plano Event Center has been canceled.
Frisco
- All city-run sports leagues, including youth organizations, will be suspended through March 27 for practice and play at which time the closure will be reassessed.
- Music in the Chamber scheduled March 20 is canceled.
- FC Dallas season suspended for 30 days, FC Dallas vs LAFC home match on April 4 to be rescheduled.
- National Soccer Hall of Fame is temporarily closed through April 14.
- National Video Game Museum is closed until March 27 at which time the closure will be reassessed.
- Sci-Tech Discovery Center is closed to the public from March 16 – March 27.
- Kidzania is temporarily closed until further notice.
- Frisco RoughRiders start of season delayed. Opening day TBD.
- University of Texas vs UT Arlington baseball game (originally scheduled for March 18) and RoughRiders EGGstravaganza (originally scheduled for March 21) have been cancelled.
- The 2020 Texas Pinball Festival has been canceled.
- Frisco Heritage Association: genealogy workshop postponed.
- Comerica Center has canceled all events through the end of March.
- Cirque du Soleil OVO (scheduled for April 23-26) at Comerica Center has been canceled.
- Osher Lifelong Learning (OLLI) classes, hosted by University of North Texas (UNT) on Fridays, is canceled through April.
- Birthday party scheduling, firefighter-led tours and scout visit scheduling at Frisco fire stations and Frisco Fire Safety Town has been temporarily suspended.
- Paddy Dash in Frisco Square (originally 3/21) – rescheduled to May 9.
- The Home and Garden Show at The Star (3/21) is canceled.
- Hearts for Harper at Taychas Trail (originally 3/21) – rescheduled to 4/25.
- Arts in the Square (3/27 – 3/29) is canceled.
- Salvation Army Most Good 5K at The Star (originally 3/28) – rescheduled to 9/26.
- The Grove at Frisco Commons will be closed through April 13 at which time the closure will be reassessed. The facility’s meal program will continue for members in need. Online classes and programs will be offered, as well.
- The Frisco Athletic Center will be closed through March 27 at which time the closure will be reassessed.
Allen
- All adult sports leagues are postponed until further notice. Youth sports leagues organized by Allen Sports Association have already been canceled until March 29.
- The East Coast Hockey League — which includes the Allen Americans Hockey team — paused its season indefinitely.
- The Vaughan Elementary Neighborhood block party, scheduled for March 20, was canceled.
- The Better Block Allen event, scheduled for March 20-21, was postponed until further notice. Updates will be published on the Better Block Allen event website.
- The Dallas Fuel Classic Weekend Homestand, scheduled for April 25-26, was canceled by the Overwatch League.
McKinney
- Beginning at 3 p.m. on March 16, the McKinney Performing Arts Center will close and remain so through March 27. All events are postponed beginning March 21- May 2
- MPAC is in the process of rescheduling all events. If ticket holders are able to attend the new dates once announced, tickets will be transferred. If patrons have conflicts, refunds will be available. More information will be distributed when available.
- March 14-15, Garden Show by Collin County Master Gardeners has been canceled.
- March 18, Green Seminar: ULandscapeIt Landscape Design has been canceled.
- April 4, Texas Trash Off has been canceled.
- Beginning at 3 p.m. on March 16, the McKinney Community Center will close and remain so through March 27. All programming and special events are canceled through April 6.
- Beginning at 3 p.m. on March 16, Apex Centre will close and remain so through March 27.
- The Apex Centre will temporarily suspend all active memberships until March 27 or until the facility is reopened. An extension to each active membership will reflect the total number of days closed. Membership freeze fees will be adjusted accordingly.
- All programming and special events are canceled through April 6
- An Apex Centre team member will be contacting program participants to transfer or refund programming fees.
- April 4, The Easter Egg Splash has been canceled.
Dallas
- AEG and Live Nation have suspended their larger tours. Meaning, if something was booked at the AAC or AT&T Stadium in the next month, you should probably assume it’s postponed.
- Fortress Festival, the weekend-long music fest in Fort Worth’s Cultural District set for April 25 and 26, has been called off. Future dates have not been announced.
- The Dallas Arboretum is closed indefinitely.
- The Dallas Museum of Art has canceled all its museum programs through April 3 and is closed indefinitely. Need a refund? Email here.
- The Kimbell and the Modern in Fort Worth are closed.
- The Perot Museum of Nature and Science is now closed until March 20.
- Dallas Summer Musicals has canceled all upcoming performances of Come From Away, scheduled to run through March 22, at the Music Hall at Fair Park.
- The Dallas Art Fair will now happen in October. No word yet on the ancillary events, like the Art Ball and the Eye Ball party, but it doesn’t look good.
- The Art Dallas Contemporary Art Fair, scheduled for April 16 through 19, is off. From Glasstire: “This was to be its first year in Dallas.” The report says it’s off until 2021.
- The Nasher Prize events will happen at the end of the year, instead of April. “We are postponing the Nasher Prize gala and its public ancillary events. The new dates for the 2020 Nasher Prize, including all Nasher Prize public programs, will be November 4-6, 2020. The graduate symposium will take place November 4; the Laureate lecture November 5; the Dialogues panel discussion on social practice on the morning of November 6; and the award gala the evening of November 6. Speaking of the Nasher, all public events have been canceled until May. The museum is also closed indefinitely.
- Dallas Symphony Orchestra has suspended its programming through March 22.
- The Dallas Contemporary has canceled its annual Gala, originally set to take place on Saturday, March 28. The museum has also postponed the opening of its spring exhibitions indefinitely.
- The Rolling Stones’ May 29 stop at the Cotton Bowl has been postponed. No new date yet.
- The NBA season is postponed. No word from the Mavericks yet on refunds.
- Major League Soccer has postponed its season.
- The NHL season is also postponed. No word from the Stars about refunds.
- This weekend’s Torres-Empire Super Show at Fair Park has been canceled.
- The Eagles have postponed their March 17 show at the American Airlines Center. There is no new date yet.
- NorthPark has postponed its Bunny Rabbit Days photo promotion. No new date is scheduled.
- The Dallas Zoo and the Children’s Aquarium at Fair Park are closing their doors to the public through at least March 20.
- The Dallas Quilt Show has been canceled on March 13, 14, and 15. It was scheduled to happen at Market Center.
- The TITAS: Dance Unbound series at the Winspear is canceled on March 13 and 14.
- The Conference USA Championships
are being played in Frisco without fanshave been canceled.
- USA Gymnastics has canceled all of its public events through March.
- The North Texas Cricket League has postponed all matches for the next two weeks.
- The Globe Life Park kickoff with Chris Stapleton and Willie Nelson has been postponed. It was scheduled for March 14.
- ChingonX Badass Music Fest, originally Sat. March 14, is canceled at Four Corners Brewing. Their Facebook post: “In consideration of the ongoing developments regarding COVID-19, consultation with Dallas County Health and artist availability, we have decided to postpone the inaugural ChingonX Music Festival. We have continued to monitor the situation closely and are following the guidance of the Dallas County Health and Human Services and the CDC. While we are disappointed to postpone this weekend’s event, we look forward to presenting our Badass Music Fest and providing guests the best experience possible at a later date.”
- Denton’s Thin Line Fest, a music, film, and photography festival, has announced that it will go virtual instead of holding the event, which was scheduled for March 25-29.
- Sandwich Hag’s Annual World Down Syndrome Tet New Year Night Market, originally Sat. March 21. (Announcement via IG.) Now canceled. “With the current state of emergency, events with 500+ attendees has been banned through Friday 3/20. Even though our night market is Saturday 3/21, we think the right thing to do for everyone, is to cancel. Thank you to every single one of our vendors, chefs, artisans, loyal supporters. In the meantime, please continue to support small businesses if you’re feeling healthy. Scroll through the next two images to see what some of the steps we’re taking to keep our team and customers safe.”
Celina
All large events within the next eight weeks have been canceled.
- The City of Celina Parks and Recreation Department will be canceling all youth sports leagues and activities for the Spring 2020 season due to the COVID-19 virus. This includes our youth sports leagues of baseball, soccer, softball, and 7v7 football. It also includes rentals of the ball fields and pavilion at Old Celina Park. Additionally, the Celina Senior Center will postpone all activities, programs, and rentals during this 8-week timeframe.
- Clean-Up Day on April 11 has been canceled.
- Cajun Fest on April 18 has been canceled.
- Friday Night Market on April 3 has been canceled.